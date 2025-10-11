An American man explored Little Accra in the Bronx, discovering African-owned businesses everywhere

He tasted traditional West African dishes like fufu and goat soup for the first time at Papaye Restaurant

Ghanaians who watched the video online gave their opinions on the man's tour round the Little Accra community

An American man has shared his experience when he explored a town called the 'Little Accra' neighbourhood in New York City, USA.

In a video shared online, the US citizen decided to venture into neighbourhood said to be located on 167th Street in the Bronx, New York City.

American explores Little Accra in NYC

This area, according to the narrator, is known for its large population of residents from Ghana and other West African nations.

The American toured many local businesses that belonged to the black community, like the Eddie's Place African Market known to sell many food products and items majorly seen and known in African.

As seen in the video, he also visited a popular West African restaurant called Papaye Restaurant, where he tried out fufu and goat soup for the first time.

In his words:

"The broth was spicy and really flavorful. And I actually think this was my first time ever having goat. I really liked it. It was a really good experience."

He went around the little Accra community and found many hair salons, places to eat, and fun cultural events happening everywhere.

Arriving at the end of his tour, he visited the Adum African Market, where he tried a Ghanaian peanut brittle called Nkatie Cake, which he found delicious. He then headed for his residence at Manhattan.

Watch the video of his tour to the little Accra below:

Reactions to the little Accra tour in US

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KDarklove said:

"Yes that’s Bronx in New York. 80% of the population are Ghanaians."

@_roofman2131gh wrote:

"This side feels like home more than America, I live in the Bronx but I prefer the quieter part, but this area is just full of Africans especially our Zongo people which can be nice sometimes."

@SamuelKwakye commented'

"If I say it p3, they will come for my head but I hope y’all can tell the difference right? Watch the surrounding and compare it to their communities."

@khayjnr1 said:

"See how the streets are littered? Something Ghanaians just won’t stop."

@freddyanin commented:

"Is the mentality not the country. We can swap countries and Ghana will be better when whites take over."

@kuntunkun wrote:

"Nice, I pray one day I tour that area to see the difference and America as a whole. America Is Great! 🤲🏻 😌"

