A video of Daddy Lumba advising his family not to fight over his properties after his death has resurfaced amid a heated legal dispute between his two wives

The old footage captured the musician cautioning against greed and reminding loved ones that material possessions hold no value after death

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the video, with many bashing Akosua Serwaa for going against her late husband's advice

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A resurfaced video of Daddy Lumba warning his family against fighting for his properties after his death has surfaced on social media.

Footage of Daddy Lumba warning his wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, against fighting for properties surfaces. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, DaddyLumbaDL

Source: Facebook

The video has gone viral amid an ongoing legal battle between the late musician’s first wife, Akosua Serwa, his second wife, Odo Broni, and Lumba’s family head.

After Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, his family announced that his funeral had been scheduled for December 6 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In the aftermath of the announcement, Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court seeking an injunction on the funeral.

She claimed that she had been sidelined from preparations for her husband’s funeral and found out his burial date on social media.

Akosua Serwaa also sought a declaration from the court that she was the late singer’s sole legal spouse.

Daddy Lumba warns family against litigation

Amid the litigation between his wives, which is aimed at gaining control over the late singer’s assets, an old video of him warning against such actions has surfaced online.

In the video, recorded in his ultra-modern studio at his East Legon mansion, Daddy Lumba was heard advising against the mindless chase for properties and other material wealth.

He said it was better to do good in this world than to obsess over properties, especially since they would not belong to you once you die.

The video was clipped from a longer one shared by his official social media channels in which he broke down the lyrics of his song, Yemfa Odo.

The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba is below.

Below is the YouTube video of Daddy Lumba breaking down his song Yemfa Odo.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba’s warning against litigation

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Daddy Lumba’s resurfaced video warning against fighting for properties.

Franciskpeprah said:

"Akosua Jezebel Serwaa and Akosua Brempomaa listen well."

Maame yaa@1010 wrote:

"Where is his family? Can someone help me send this video to them, please?”

Babs Rufai commented:

"Where is the so-called legal wife? She should listen to this very well and think twice 🤔."

Source: YEN.com.gh