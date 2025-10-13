Ghanaian Woman Shares Readiness to Return Home But Fears Deportee Stigmatisation
- A Ghanaian woman living abroad said she was ready to return home but feared being stigmatised as a deportee
- She disclosed that she had secured her pension and bought all necessities for the move, but social pressure held her back
- Her emotional video sparked reactions from Ghanaians, some of whom shared similar experiences or dismissed the stigma
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
In a short and contemplative video, a Ghanaian woman living abroad expressed her desire to return home permanently, but claimed that she has serious reservations about going through with the plan over social fears.
In a video making waves online, a Ghanaian woman, identified as Nanci, who is currently abroad, stated that she was financially and logistically prepared for her move to Ghana.
She also disclosed that she had bought the items needed for the journey and also secured her pension; however, she is deeply concerned about the potential for malicious gossip and stigma in her community back home.
Her primary fear was that if she indeed returned, people might not believe she came back on her own terms. Instead, she expressed worry that her community might spread the shameful rumour that she was deported.
In her words:
"With the way they [people back home] are so hostile... mmm. But I'm afraid that if I have any issue with them, they will say that I have been deported."
Watch the video of her complaint below:
Ghanaian woman moves back home following election
In a similar report, a Ghanaian woman living in the US jokingly claimed she decided to sell her house and permanently return to Ghana following President John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the December 2024 presidential election.
In a video on TikTok, she was seen counting dollar bills and explaining to her daughter that she planned to invest in Ghana because of her confidence in Mahama’s leadership.
She asked her daughter to pack their belongings, revealing they would be moving within a week.
In her words:
"I sold the house; we are moving to Ghana because John Mahama won the presidency. I'm going to invest in the money in business."
Watch the video below:
Reactions to borga's fear of returning home
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
KofiPages said:
"Me, I dey home and already passed the deportee tag️. I can’t be borga anymore. 😎"
Nana commented:
"And even if I’m deported, how is that someone’s problem? I was in Ghana before leaving, so if I’m deported back to Ghana, what’s the big deal? SMH"
STINA DIAMOND wrote:
"😂😂😂Sis eny3 easy oooo😂😂😂🥰"
Borga delighted to see home father built
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady who returned from abroad trended online over her reaction to the mansion that her father built in Ghana.
She expressed her surprise at how beautiful the house was as she proceeded to show other parts of the building.
Netizens who reacted to the video praised her father for the magnificent edifice that the children could be proud of.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh