The brother of Akosua Serwaa has taken exception to some claims made regarding the funeral plans of Daddy Lumba

Setting the record straight, he denied claims that the decision to hold the funeral of Daddy Lumba was made by the funeral committee, of which he is a member.

He went on to explain how they only got to know of the date at the Jubilee House

Emmanuel Anane Boate, brother of Akosua Serwaa and a member of Daddy Lumba’s funeral committee, has reacted to the recent developments surrounding the latest funeral arrangements.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Zionfelix TV, the elderly man strongly denied claims that members of the funeral committee took the decision to organise the funeral of Daddy Lumba in December 62025.

Delving into details, Emmanuel Anane Boate said that he and some members only learned of the funeral date when they joined the family entourage to pay a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House.

“It was when we stated our purpose for the visit to the Jubilee House that the head of Daddy Lumba’s family, Kofi Owusu and Collins, made it known that it had been agreed the funeral would be held at the stadium in December. We got to know about it at the Jubilee House,” he said.



"Adding insult to injury was going into the public domain and giving the impression that some of us on the committee are irresponsible in our duties, suggesting that we knew about it and failed to engage our sister or inform her about what was happening. We didn’t know until we got there."



