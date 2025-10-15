Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has accused Odo Broni of negligence and foul play in the late musician’s death, deepening tension between the camps

In a formal petition, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh demanded a full investigation by Ghanaian and German authorities into the singer’s death

The duo alleged that Odo Broni gave conflicting accounts about where and how Daddy Lumba died, fuelling suspicion and emotional turmoil within the Fosuh family

The legal battle between Daddy Lumba’s wives has escalated after Akosua Serwaa accused Odo Broni of playing a role in the late legend’s death.

In a document dated October 13, 2025, and issued by the Fosuh family secretary on behalf of Akosua Serwaa and the late legend’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, the two called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba's death.

The duo accused Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, of being negligent when the singer fell ill and of lying in the aftermath of his death to cover up her actions.

Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, with his death confirmed via a statement from his family.

Below is the Instagram post announcing Daddy Lumba's passing.

Akosua Serwaa demands Odo Broni investigation

The statement stated that on the day of his death, Daddy Lumba reportedly called a friend that he was ill, but when the friend arrived at his home, he was prevented from seeing the music legend by a woman presumed to be Odo Broni.

It added that after two hours, the friend left, only to be informed that the music legend had passed away.

The statement accused Odo Broni of giving contradictory information regarding Daddy Lumba’s death when questioned by the family, raising suspicion about what actually happened.

“Ms. Priscilla O. initially informed the family during the first family meeting that Mr. Fosuh had been taken to the Bank Hospital, where he received an injection that caused him severe pain before he passed away.” it said.

It added: “However, the following day, when Kwasi, a cousin of the late Mr. Fosuh, approached her with the same question, she gave a different account-stating that Mr. Fosuh had actually died at home, and that she had cleaned and dressed the body before calling a friend, identified as Serwaa A., to assist her in taking him to the hospital.”

The family said a police report also indicated that the late musician was first taken to Sunshine Diagnostic Centre for an MRI scan, before he was transferred to the Bank Hospital, where he died.

“These contradictory versions have left the family deeply concerned and distressed, raising serious questions about the true cause of death and whether proper medical and investigative procedures were followed,” the statement added.

To get to the bottom of the matter, Akosua Serwaa petitioned the German Embassy, the German police and the Ghana Police to thoroughly investigate the death and to question Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s manager, Roman Fada, over his true cause of death.

Akosua Serwaa's childhood friend addresses widowhood saga

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's childhood friend threw her support behind her amid her fight with Odo Broni over being recognised as Daddy Lumba's legal spouse.

In a video, the lady backed the late singer's first wife to perform the widowhood rites at her husband's funeral and dismissed claims Daddy Lumba married a second wife.

