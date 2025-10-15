Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang adopted a female survivor and her baby after the River Oti boat tragedy

She donated cash and relief items to victims’ families, including life jackets, food supplies, and GH¢200,000 cash

Authorities said the boat capsized due to overloading, with only two of the 19 passengers surviving the tragic event

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana, has adopted a female survivor of the River Oti boat tragedy and her infant.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang adopts a survivor and baby of the River Oti boat tragedy, along with relief items for the families. Photo credit: EPH Safo (YouTube)

Source: Youtube

YEN.com.gh also reported that the VP offered her condolences to the family of the victims who unfortunately died in the boat incident.

VP donates to Oti tragedy victims' families

Vice President Naana Jane also brought some relief items to the Oti region for the bereaved families.

The items included 200 life jackets, 70 cartons of Frytol, 100 bags of rice, four bales of second-hand clothing, 100 bales of mosquito nets, 10 cartons of soap, and GH¢200,000 cash.

What happened in River Oti boat tragedy?

YEN.com.gh confirmed that among about 19 passengers, 15 people, including three young children, lost their lives in the tragic boat incident on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

According to the report, the passengers were travelling for a funeral at Debume, a nearby island to Okumakrua, the place they were coming from. Sadly, the families of 15 passengers have been left mourning.

In response to the devastating incident, Ghana's Vice President urged residents of Okuma-Debume to be cautious, especially those living along the riverbanks and those who go out more often.

Prof Naana Jane emphasised the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times, while urging the community to stay safe in the water.

Madam Halen Adwoa Ntoso, the Member of Parliament of Krachi West constituency, also preached about safety protocols for boat operators and warned about passenger capacity and the dangers of overcrowding.

The Oti Regional Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ghanaian government and the presidency for their assistance and donation following the tragedy.

Victims of River Oti boat tragedy

Three of the deceased were taken to the morgue at the Kete Krachi Government Hospital, while nine others were deposited at the Worawora Government Hospital.

The families of the passengers that lost their lives onboard a boat on River Oti. Photo credit: Safo. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The bodies of three children, aged between two and four, were buried immediately along the lake’s shore.

Kwasi Aborga, one of the two survivors who later joined rescue efforts, recounted:

“There were about 19 of us on board. Only four of us made it out alive.”

The second survivor said, in a video online, he helped recover some of the victims, describing the experience as a scene he would never forget.

Authorities have blamed the tragedy on suspected overloading and poor vessel balance.

Source: YEN.com.gh