A Ghanaian nurse was reportedly deceived into a romantic relationship by a man posing as a soldier

After months of supporting the impostor, the nurse found that he was a shoeshiner and not the military

Multiple women confronted the man, claiming that he had scammed them with promises of payments

A young Ghanaian nurse has sparked comments after she alleged that she was tricked into a relationship by a man whom she had believed to be a soldier.

A Ghanaian nurse recounts how she was deceived by a man working as a shoeshiner who pretended to be a soldier. Photo credit: Crime Check Ghana (Facebook)

Her story was shared on Facebook by Crime Check Ghana on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The young nurse, identified as Esther Onsonyameye, recounted her heartbreaking story of how she met one Frank Anaab on social media, where he posed as a soldier in a military uniform on his page.

Nurse recounts deception from fake soldier boyfriend

According to the nurse, she was instantly attracted to Frank as it had been her dream to marry a Ghanaian soldier.

Their relationship, she claimed, blossomed over a year as she had thought she was dating a genuine member of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In the post, she recalled going to great lengths to support Frank, who reportedly polishes shoes at Burma Camp for a living, under the guise of being a soldier.

Esther said:

"I bought assorted provisions, a mosquito net, bedsheets, and other items to make him comfortable at his camp, not knowing he was a fake soldier. He deceived me."

She further explained that Frank often spent nights with her, but usually claimed to be working at the barracks during the evenings.

This routine convinced Esther that he was indeed a soldier, but she would later find out that she had been misled.

Shoeshiner nabbed for posing as a soldier

The report disclosed that the truth began to unveil itself after Esther posted photos of him on social media as a sign of love and affection. Within a few hours, she got messages from different women claiming 'ownership' of the same man.

After asking some questions, they teamed up to confront the supposed soldier. Following the confrontation, they discovered that the man they knew as Frank Anaab was no military man but a shoeshiner who worked at Burma Camp.

Frank was reportedly interrogated and asked to provide his unit number and credible service details to support his claim, but he failed to do so.

The young nurse disclosed that the impostor had taken money from her under the pretence of repaying her once his salary was paid. According to the report, this was a ploy he allegedly used to defraud other unsuspecting women.

Crime Check TV further reported that Frank had been posing as a recruiter, extorting money from victims with false promises to assist them in enlisting in the army.

See the post below:

A fake doctor faces interrogation after being caught by the KATH staff. Source: Instagram/@mari_gyataa Facebook/@Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

