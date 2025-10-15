Suspicious Man With Baby Almost Accosted by Angry Mob at Circle: “The Baby is My Niece”
- A man suspected of being a baby thief sparked some commotion at Circle in Accra
- The incident was captured on video and showed some men in the area confronting the suspect with questions
- Some people demanded that the police get involved, while one person accused him of being engaged in rituals
A young man narrowly escaped the wrath of an angry mob during the busy afternoon hours on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.
Ghanaweb reported that the sight of the unidentified young man drew a crowd, with onlookers expressing suspicion and concern.
In a video from the scene, the man told bystanders that the child was his niece and that he was helping to care for her while the mother attended to an errand.
Despite his explanation, many members of the public appeared unconvinced, fearing the situation could be a possible case of child abduction.
Some of the men demanded that he hand over the baby to the police for verification.
One person could be heard accusing him of possibly using the baby for money rituals.
The young man was eventually escorted by some concerned individuals and onlookers to the nearest police station for further questioning.
Baby stolen at Zibilla hospital
YEN.com.gh reported that a week-old baby was reported missing at the Zibilla District Hospital in the Upper East Region in June 2024.
The midwife on duty at the time of the incident, Zangina Grace, stated that the mother left the baby in the care of a woman she had met and become friends with at the hospital to shower, only to return and not find her child or the stranger.
The case was reported to the Police, who sought to apprehend the woman and rescue the child.
Source: YEN.com.gh
