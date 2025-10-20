A UK vlogger tried the popular Ghanaian dish, waakye, in Nima Market and praised its unique taste

The vlogger bought a portion of waakye for GH₵80, which many Ghanaians deemed overpriced for the meal

Social media users reacted to the waakye price, with some claiming vendors overcharge foreigners in Ghana

A vlogger from the UK in Ghana has sparked reactions online after he documented his experience trying the popular Ghanaian dish, waakye.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the obroni went to Nima Market in Accra to try out the delicacy.

Obroni shares experience with street waakye

Upon his arrival at the market, he went to a waakye vendor and bought a sizeable portion of the meal for GH₵80, which, according to him, was about £4.50.

He said:

"They definitely don't skimp out on portion sizes out here, so there was definitely enough for more than three of us. The lovely lady collected GH₵80, and we were so ready to try it."

He noted that the waakye included stew, spaghetti, salad, fish, egg, and wele (cow skin). Some minutes after consuming the meal with his colleagues, the obroni stated that it tasted better than what he had tasted back home.

He added:

"This was actually incredible. It was just so much different from what I've tried at home. Now I'm going to have to make it again at home."

After the meal, he bought a refreshing, mint-infused hibiscus drink, Sobolo. The video concluded with him exploring the market further and making a few purchases.

What grabbed the attention of many on social media was the amount he had purchased the waakye for from the vendor. According to many, the meal the obroni purchased seemed overpriced for GH₵80.

Many claimed that the amount should have cost GH₵20 instead, and the sobolo should have been sold for GH₵5 instead of GH₵10.

It was pointed out that some vendors make it a common habit to 'extort' foreigners who appear ignorant of the prices of their goods.

Watch the video of the obroni sharing his experience in Nima market below:

Reactions to obroni's waakye purchase

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the vlog on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Xcedis1 said:

"Ghana is a home for all people no matter your skin color or the language you speak, just come as you are, and the rest will be unforgettable memories."

@Thegiant1235 wrote:

"That waakye saf GH₵80. lol."

@SamTuga44 commented:

"The woman see obroni content creator. but that is not how it is supposed to be. Hmm bibini ankasa."

@charlesasare7 wrote:

"Everybody be thief for this country...amelia you and I know that waakye you tear give am is not GH₵80."

@mr_wemz wrote:

"It's two things. Either GH₵10 was what they paid for the 2 (GH₵5 each) or the woman showed them say dem be foreigners."

SDK reacts to waakye and shito complaints

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a woman went viral after complaining about the bland waakye and shito sold by street vendors in Ghana.

Her video sparked widespread conversation, with many agreeing that the popular dish no longer had the same fiery taste it once did.

In response, comedian SDK Dele, known for his witty skits, shared a humorous video on his X page.

He mocked the woman's frustrations while offering his "expert" advice on how to find the most authentic waakye and shito, emphasising the importance of knowing where to go and who to ask.

