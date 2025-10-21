A Ghanaian lady shared her unique Garri and Shito (Gashit) recipe on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions

The recipe, which included garri, sardine oil, spicy shito, onions, and fried eggs, was different from the typical method

Many Ghanaians questioned the authenticity of her story, with some hammering on the no-cooking policy in SHS dorms

A Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions on social media after she explained how she made a famous Ghanaian snack, Gashit, way back in SHS.

A Ghanaian lady recounts how she makes Garri and Shito (Gashit) while in SHS. Photo credit: chrisilbridget (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

On her TikTok page, the young lady, with the username Chrisil Bridget, shared her personal recipe for making Gashit.

Gashit is a colloquial term for the popular Ghanaian snack made by mixing garri with shito, a spicy chili sauce.

However, the lady's recipe differed slightly from the general method. She listed the step-by-step process that sparked mixed reactions online.

While carrying out a practical demonstration, she disclosed that back in SHS, she stated that she mixes the garri with sardine oil and a generous amount of spicy shito.

Ghanaian lady recounts making Gashit in SHS

She noted that she doesn't add water, as the presence of the oil and shito provided the right amount of moisture.

Along with her demonstration, she added some flavour enhancers like salt and onions.

"I went with my onions to give it another mix. If you were doing gashit without onions, like, were you really doing gashit? Because trust me, that elevated the whole taste. Like, it would be a 10 out of 10 if you added onions," she said.

According to her, while in SHS, she adds sausages and fried eggs as toppings. This, however, did not sit well with her viewers, as many called her out because students were not allowed to have cooking appliances in their dorms.

She ended the dish with a sprinkle of soybean powder and drizzled it with ketchup and mayonnaise. She concluded the video by reflecting on her life in SHS. Watch the video below:

Reactions to SHS alumna's Gashit recipe

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on her TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

KENDRICK said:

"Naa...that's not the real Gashit."

Kay questioned:

"You dey fry eggs for SHS?😭"

𝓚𝓓 said:

"Why did you attend a private school? 🙃🙃"

BRAGO commented:

"Onions were more precious than gold. 🤣"

Dembele said:

"Are you sure you did this in SHS or your house?"

FAD said:

"In SHS paa. Was your house close to the school or you did it in the school?"

A Ghanaian SHS first-year student showcases extensive provisions for school life. Photo credit: goldenbabe148. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

SHS first-year student showcases extensive provisions

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that many SHS first-year students have taken to social media to showcase their preparations for boarding school.

One video that caught attention featured a young fresher showcasing an extensive array of provisions, including noodles, cereals, snacks, chocolate, and canned goods.

The video, which began with food items scattered on the floor, showed the student packing these provisions into a large pink container alongside soft drinks and other beverages.

While her preparation aligns with typical recommendations for a chop box, the scale of her provisions sparked debates online about the balance between being prepared and overpacking.

Source: YEN.com.gh