Many SHS first-year students have taken to social media to share their preparation for their journey ahead. One that has caught the eye of many was a lady gathering a mountain of provisions on her way to the boarding house.

YEN.com.gh spotted a TikTok video featuring a young SHS fresher who shared an extensive array of provisions she plans to take to school.

The young lady, identified with the username goldenbabe148, decided to wow her viewers with various food items like noodles, cereals, snacks, chocolate, canned goods, and more.

The video started with an array of food items scattered on the tiled floor. Prominent provisions spotted were boxes of cereals, biscuits, and an assortment of snacks, in addition to the previously mentioned items.

Her video also captured the process of packing these items into a large pink container, alongside bottles of soft drinks and other beverages.

This female student's elaborate preparation also aligns with advice from Ghanaians who are in the habit of recommending essential items for a chop box, including non-perishable foods and beverages.

However, the scale of her provisions exceeds typical recommendations, prompting discussions about the balance between preparedness and practicality.

Reactions to first-year student's excessive provisions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Survhival said:

"See, let them just open a provision store for you in front of the school entrance, wai."

Nana Adwoa shared:

"Throughout my secondary education, no senior ever collected anything from me. There was no bullying in my school."

Today’s News commented:

"She is going to donate them to his seniors."

Favour wrote:

"I am not sure you people are going to school, because the way you guys pack foodstuffs is as if you want to open a provision store at school, like una too do oo."

Confidence shared:

"Hmmm. I remember 2015 when I was going to SHS, hmmmm, it was only God ooo. I even lied to friends that I don't eat sardines and sweets. 😏 So I don't joke with the school's food at all."

A hilarious moment on social media captures an SHS student etching his name on his personal items while preparing to resume school. Photo credit: Pharnieyy (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

SHS student labels items before resumption

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian Senior High School student, Emmanuel Obiri Yeboah, made a hilarious move by labelling all of his belongings before resuming school.

In the viral video, the Abuakwa State College student carefully marked his items, including his school belt, towel, shoes, and even his calculator, with his name.

The moment was captured by his sister, who could be heard laughing joyfully in the background.

The video quickly gained attention for its humorous portrayal of a common and relatable experience among students in Ghana's boarding school system.

