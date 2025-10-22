A video showed a first-year SHS student in tears as she underwent a mandatory haircut before starting school

The student, reportedly posted to Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS, appeared visibly distraught as her hair was trimmed

Some Ghanaians have criticised the long-standing school policy that requires female students to keep short hair

A trending video showing a first-year Senior High School (SHS) student visibly upset after her mandatory haircut has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian student appeared sad and was in tears as she went to the salon to get her hair trimmed.

According to a report, the young lady was posted to Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS) in Tanoso, Kumasi, Ghana. The school was named after the historical Ashanti Queen Mother, Nana Yaa Asantewaa.

The video started with the student seated in a salon chair, draped in a black cape, as a stylist prepared to cut her thick, curly hair. Her expression was one of deep sadness, with tears welling up in her eyes.

As the stylist lifted sections of her hair, the student's distress became increasingly visible, further highlighting the moment of sorrow.

SHS students cut their hair in Ghana primarily because many public schools require short, uniform hairstyles for girls, based on the belief that it helps students focus on their studies by preventing distraction.

This policy is also a legacy of colonial practices that favoured short hair for its perceived neatness and order, and some argue it is meant to impose control.

Reactions as first-year student mourns trimmed hair

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@evils_only questioned:

"I don’t know why African, especially Ghanaian, education doesn’t allow this. Can someone tell me, because the country which introduced education allows girls to bring their hair to school? Very neat and clean bonded hair. Why eiii?"

@itsLamb3rt wrote:

"Personally, I think Ghanaian schools should evolve from this mentality."

@phoenix_bld_ said:

"Why do we still do this, sef? The people who told us cutting our hair makes us decent don't cut theirs. Black people in their country don't have to cut it either. IT'S HAIR!! How does it affect academics?"

@Razzaq_181 commented:

"Why is it a must for a student to cut down his or her, certain things shouldn’t be done this way. We are in a civilised society now and all these mentality should be abolished. It's the brain that works and not the hair on an individual."

Ghanaian counsellor shares advise to SHS freshmen

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian counsellor and teacher advised parents to have serious conversations with their ward before sending them off to SHS boarding life.

She also warned freshmen against sleeping in other students' beds, citing potential spiritual dangers and occult practices, and encouraged parents to get to know the teachers.

