A young Ghanaian lady has been praised after she surprised her father in an unexpected way

This comes after the young lady returned home from abroad to celebrate her father on his birthday

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for returning home to visit her family after many years abroad

A Ghanaian woman is trending after she decided to surprise her father by returning home unannounced.

Known on TikTok as @_juttaaaaaaa, the lady shared a video showing herself in high spirits, seated in a living room and relaxing with other relatives who helped her pull off the surprise.

She then announced that her father had returned home, marking the moment she would make known her presence to him.

As her father sat in the living room, the young lady walked in holding a box, apparently a gift to celebrate her dad on his special day.

The elderly man froze in his seat when he saw his daughter in person, whom he initially thought was still far away.

The lady then went down on her knees to give her father a warm embrace, while he was still trying to come to terms with the fact that she had come home.



Overwhelmed with emotion, the elderly man shed tears upon reuniting with his daughter.

The video concluded with the elderly man joining his daughter and other relatives to dance and celebrate the occasion.

In the video's caption, the lady expressed her joy over the moment, adding that these were the times she and her family had always anticipated.

“I hesitated posting this video because this was such a sacred moment for my family, but I feel like the world needs to see what happens when you surrender your family into the hands of El-Shaddai. The peace you enjoy is tremendous, not because everything is perfect, but because we know who ultimately is in control,” she wrote.

The emotional video, which highlights the strong bond the lady shares with her family, had garnered over 2,000 likes and 20 comments at the time of writing this report.

Netizens welcome the lady back home

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended the young lady for putting a smile on her father’s face. Others also celebrated the man on his birthday.



Lucy stated:

“What a blessing to be able to do this.”

video's caption, the lady expressed her joy over the moment, adding that these were the times she and her family had reacted:

“The visibility you’ll receive will only shine your light to the world.”

Cwesiberry800 added

“Am I feeling the Methodist hymns?”

senoritalaura reacted:

“Awww, he was so surprised.”

