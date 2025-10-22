Joshua Selasi Sefogah, a Ghanaian man, realised President John Dramani Mahama had not paid for his TV licence and addressed the matter

The man paid the TV licence fee while President John Dramani Mahama was away in China on an official visit

Social media users applauded the Ghanaian citizen for his thoughtful gesture and the love he has for the President

Joshua Selasi Sefogah, a Ghanaian man, paid for President John Dramani Mahama's TV licence with his money, which earned him a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the Head of State.

The man embarked on this particular gesture while the President was away on an official trip to China.

Joshua Selasi Sefogah pays President Mahama's TV licence fee for him.

Source: Facebook

When President Mahama returned and heard of Joshua Selasi Sefogah's benevolent act, he invited him for a meeting.

The President met the man, during which they engaged in a hearty chat and had a fruitful conversation.

According to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the meeting was a blessing for Joshua Selasi Sefogah as well as GTV.

"A good man, Joshua Selasi Sefogah, paid the TV License on behalf of H.E. John Dramani Mahama while the President was on an official trip to China. The President later saw the gesture on social media and invited him for a personal meeting — a moment that became a blessing for both Selasie and GTV."

"The President has since pledged his support to strengthen and reset GTV Ghana," he added.

In a Facebook post, Dr Frank Amoakohene added that Joshua's little act of kindness had opened a bigger door for him.

He encouraged others to use the stated code to pay the TV licence, and if possible, pay for others

"Small acts of patriotism can open great doors. You never know when your moment to shine will come."

The annual cost for a domestic TV license in Ghana is between GH¢36 and GH¢60 for one or more TV sets in the same house every year.

Meanwhile, TV set repairers and sales outlets are to pay an annual sum of between GH¢60 to GH¢240.

Man who paid for Mahama's TV licence hailed

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Dr Frank Amoakohene on Facebook. Read them below:

Kwaku Mathew Ba said:

"Make I pay give the Vice President, I might be lucky for her to invite me."

Odeneho Nana Kwame Twumasi II wrote:

"So make I pay for Kennedy Agyapong anaaa watua."

Joe Wizzie said:

"As for this President errrrr. So governance can be this effortlessly simple.. eiiiiiiii."

Bra Naat Jnr wrote:

"But how did he know the President hadn’t paid?"

Bee Nyarko Ama Essuman said:

"Let me go pay for my MP Hon Nurein Migyimah Shaibu of Assin Central. The payment is doing wonders."

Maabena Akomah Debrah wrote:

"Wow, this is one of the many things I love about this humble man, His Excellency, God bless you, Sir."

Abeiku Mends Junior said:

"Awwww awww, I almost paid for the president oo then I saw the update that this man has paid. So this could have been me sitting with the president? Herrrh. God bless President Mahama and congratulations, Mr Selassie."

Kumawood actor, Lil Win, sues Aprempong TV for showing his movie without his consent.

Source: TikTok

