Oheneyere Gifty Anti has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after expressing sorrow over the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

This comes after she shared details of the last message she received from the former First Lady just two days before her passing

Netizens who commented on the post have joined in mourning the late former First Lady

It has now emerged that the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, had opened up about her planned activities in the coming days to ace Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

In a Facebook post on October 23, 2025, the renowned broadcaster, while mourning the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, opened up about her last conversation with the former First Lady

According to Gifty Anti’s post, Nana Konadu reached out to her at about 8 p.m. on October 21, 2025, requesting that she send her the interview questions.

It remains unclear if her request for the interview questions was connected to Ghana’s participation in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing in October 2025.

In her post, Gifty Anti continued that the former First Lady had also planned to have the interview after she (Gifty Anti) returned from her trip to South Africa.

“21st October 2025, 8:26 p.m.: ‘Nanayere (that’s how she always called me), send me the questions for the interview on Beijing. I want us to do it when you get back from South Africa.RIP Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.”

The former First Lady died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76.

At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over 1,000 likes and 60 comments.

The post is below

Reactions to Gifty Anti’s post

Social media users who took to the comments section eulogised the former First Lady.

Kabeiku Quansah stated:

“Hmmm, this life is unpredictable. Here today, gone tomorrow.”

Lucy Duncan indicated:

“You will forever be in my heart. How proud I was to share a birth date with you, 17/11. Rest in perfect peace, Nana Konadu.”

Anita Kuukua Darpoh added:

“She placed premium on women’s empowerment with excellence. May her soul rest well.”

Suetheauthor commented:

“Oh! So it’s true? Awww, may her soul rest in peace.”

Beatrice Donkoh Cobbina said:

“A very strong voice for women. Thank you, our mother. Rest well.”

Belinda Tettey-Enyo added:

“May God grant her eternal rest.”

Mimi opined:

“May her soul rest well.”

