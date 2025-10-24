A namesake of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has shared fond memories and personal lessons she learnt

She expressed deep sadness over the former First Lady, especially as it came three months after losing her own mother

The namesake remembered Nana Konadu as a humble figure who inspired independent women and prized honesty

As the nation continues to mourn the passing of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a woman with the same name as the deceased has shared the poignant memories she had of her.

A Ghanaian lady named after the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings speaks on the death of the former First Lady. Photo credit: Dadzeitv (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the namesake, standing outside the private residence of the former First Lady near Ridge Hospital, Accra, was visibly emotional.

She disclosed that her father was the one who named her Cynthia Nana Konadu Koduah.

Nana Konadu's namesake speaks on her demise

According to her, Nana Konadu deeply impacted her life as a powerful figure who always inspired her and many other women to embrace their strength and capabilities.

Cynthia, however, clarified that they were not related by family. She expressed deep sadness over the news, which she claimed to have heard from the internet and her father.

She also explained that the loss was particularly devastating for her, as it came just three months after she had lost her own mother, stating the news had broken her.

She affectionately referred to Nana Konadu as her 'grandmother' and expressed sorrow over her passing, disclosing that she had planned to visit her the following week.

Cynthia highlighted two key principles she learnt from her grandmother: the importance of female independence, particularly in owning property so that 'a man doesn't have the final say', and a strong disdain for dishonesty and cheating.

She contrasted the public perception of Nana Konadu as a tough figure with her personal experience, describing her as a very humble person who valued good character.

The news was so devastating that she had to postpone her return to school.

Watch the video of Nana Konadu's namesake speaking below:

Watch the second video below:

President Mahama mourns Nana Konadu's passing

In a similar report, President John Mahama had also broken his silence on the passing of the former First Lady of Ghana.

In the trending video, President Mahama, speaking at the swearing-in of some justices, confirmed that the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had informed him of Nana Konadu's death.

President John Mahama pays tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings after the former First Lady's death on October 23, 2025. Photo credit: @John Mahama/Facebook, @NanKonadu Agyemang Rawlings

Source: Twitter

As seen in the video, the president appeared sad and spoke in a soft tone while expressing deep sorrow over her death.

A moment of silence was held in her honour as he bid her farewell.

Watch the video below:

Nana Konadu's family speaks after her demise

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, head of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family, had confirmed her passing at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

He explained that she had fallen ill in the morning and was admitted to the hospital, where she unfortunately passed away. Abeyie also appealed for privacy for their family.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh