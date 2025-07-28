A UK returnee has criticised Ghana’s Airbnb prices, calling them too high and unjustified for the quality they offer

She noted that many listings remained unbooked because they were either overpriced or lacked aesthetic appeal

Ghanaians online shared mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others stating that she had chosen to complain

A returnee from the United Kingdom has expressed frustration over the high cost of renting Airbnb accommodation in Ghana.

In a video currently making waves on social media, a young, yet-to-be-identified woman, who recently relocated from the UK to Ghana, spoke about what she described as the unreasonable pricing of Airbnb listings in the country.

She noted that due to the high costs, many properties remain unoccupied. Although she explored some accommodation that were slightly more affordable, she found that they did not meet her standards in terms of aesthetics and comfort.

The returnee questioned the purpose of such listings if they remained vacant and were not appealing enough to attract guests, stating that many of the more affordable options lacked visual appeal and proper decoration, making them uninviting.

Woman from UK laments Ghana's Airbnb offerings

According to her, Airbnb hosts in Ghana should consider making their properties both more affordable and visually attractive in order to attract more consistent bookings throughout the year.

She emphasised that the main goal of an Airbnb was to be rented frequently. If a property remained empty, she said the owners would need to reassess their pricing and their presentation strategies.

"I have been checking many Airbnbs, and they have been available, meaning people don't book them, meaning they are too expensive. Why am I paying the same amount of rent as Airbnb? It's not lucrative."

Her comments come in the wake of growing discussions among Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, regarding the country’s rising rental costs.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's Airbnb accommodation rant

YEN.com.gh has collected some reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X.

There were mixed reactions in which some agreed and could relate to her frustration, while others questioned her decision not to choose the accommodations that were cheaper.

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

"Lol. It's a mindset thing."

@GraphianTv commented:

"Normal rooms dey out there but u choose that so stop crying."

@the_TBoy said:

"This thing erh. Just give us 2-3 years we go change the game. Most of these folks will have no choice than to lower their prices to compete."

@JackB_87 said:

"When you speak the truth, they'll insult u and point to the artificially controlled dollar rate. Recently, my sister-in-law brought her friends from the US for research, and they were all bemoaning the high cost of living in Ghana. Settings and propaganda will expose you..."

@aces_north12731 commented:

"Target market is complaining 😂😂"

