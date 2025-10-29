Supporters of Akosua Serwaa gathered at the Kumasi Appeals Court, showing solidarity with her amid the protracted legal battle

Akosua Serwaa is seeking legal recognition as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife to perform widowhood rites

Reactions from Ghanaians varied, with some mocking the supporters, while others questioned the legitimacy of the claim

Some supporters of Akosua Serwaa sparked a series of reactions after showing their love for the widow at the Kumasi Appeals Court.

Supporters rally behind Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, at the Kumasi Appeals Court amid the widowhood rights dispute. Photo credit: Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba. Image source: Facebook, X

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Akosua Serwaa's supporters gathered outside the appeals court, donning white T-shirts emblazoned with the words 'legal wife.'

The gathering marked a colourful moment in the ongoing legal battle where Akosua Serwaa, the widow of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, is seeking a declaration affirming her status as the sole legal wife entitled to perform the singer's widowhood rites.

Supporters rally behind Akosua Serwaa

Akosua Serwaa’s legal action started from a writ filed at the High Court in Kumasi on October 3, 2025, where she contested the recognition of Priscilla Ofori Atta, known as Odo Broni, as another spouse of Daddy Lumba.

According to Akosua, she is the only legal wife, having married the singer under German law at the Civil Marriage Registry in Bornheim, Germany.

According to reports, Akosua is seeking not only to be recognised as the sole surviving wife of the deceased but also the exclusive right to perform the widowhood rites, a traditional and cultural practice of significant importance.

While some family members, including Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa, supported Akosua Serwaa’s claim, others, led by Kofi Owusu Fosu, the head of the external family, have indicated their support for Odo Broni.

The recent gathering by the supporters outside the Kumasi Appeals Court was met with reactions. They were seen wearing the distinctive T-shirts and voicing their support for Akosua Serwaa.

The T-shirts, featuring a photograph of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa, symbolised their stance in the dispute.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's supporters outside court

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@samuelkwakye58 said:

"There must be something strange in the water some Ghanaians drink because this is not normal. Like you wake up in the morning, take a shower, put on clothes, transport yourself to court to support somebody’s “wife.” We need to test the drinking water."

@rujoe544 wrote:

"As them they talk so, most of them be side chicks ooo."

@Og_afari commented:

"Eii eiii eiii, so you people say this funeral, them go do am de3?"

@fanti_boi stated:

"Kwɛɛɛ man for get kwacha. Koo Manu die two years this we no hear any news from ein 3 vives."

The German Embassy confirms Akosua Serwaa as the legal wife of late singer Daddy Lumba amid their funeral dispute. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

German Embassy confirms Akosua Serwaa's marital status

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the German Embassy released a statement on Monday, October 27, 2025, confirming that Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa were legally married before the veteran's demise.

The German Embassy also added that Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's marriage had never been dissolved by divorce before the veteran highlife musician's death.

