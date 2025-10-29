Shoddy OB, a Ghanaian lady, said she intended to pursue legal action against businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng and other rich men in the country

The lady gave reasons for her intentions and said she hoped to get the resources to carry out her mission

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian woman called Shoddy OB has threatened to sue millionaire Dr Kwaku Oteng for not marrying many women, considering the amount of money and businesses he has.

The lady argued that rich men like Dr Kwaku Oteng must marry more women since they can take care of them.

A Ghanaian lady identified as Shoddy OB expresses her intention to launch a lawsuit against tycoon Dr Kwaku Oteng and other rich men for failing to marry many women. Photo credit: nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The wealthy Ghanaian businessman once said that he only has two wives, contrary to the many reports purporting that he is married to numerous women.

However, in a video on X, Shoddy OB made her case that Dr Kwaku Oteng must have more than two wives, even though she did not state the exact number she preferred.

She explained that he was capable of taking care of several wives, and he would also help reduce the number of single ladies in the country.

"When I get money, there are some people I will file legal action against, including Dr Kwaku Oteng. We have wealthy men in Ghana who must marry more than one wife. Some can even marry up to 10 women because they have money and can take care of their spouses. However, they use Christianity as a reason to marry only one. However, that does not help."

Shoddy OB argued that rich men not marrying more women has led to many single ladies living as side chics. She claimed that these side chics help to ensure there is peace in marital homes.

"As a side chic we make the home a better place. It is the side chics that give the men joy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to woman planning to sue Dr Oteng

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @JasperZiggle on X. Read them below:

@Mr_simple221 said:

"You no go advise him to extend his business, how does marrying one person solve the problem of many?"

@Tipgad_ wrote:

"Prophet Muhammad peace be upon Him is the greatest to ever do it."

@bobodealaso1 said:

"It’s ok to disagree with the Bible (opinions don’t scare God), but to descend into the rabbit hole of mockery is a thin line u must be careful not to cross. Anyone who does lives to see the repercussions of dissing the Bible. A word to the wise."

@RafatHimself wrote:

"Alhamdulillah for Islam 🤲🏾. Islam has solved this issue, but it also comes with a cautionary warning that if you can only be just among them, then marry more than one."

@the_plug_phones said:

"She’s speaking the truth, real talk."

@KwabenaTrump wrote:

"Now womèn want to force marriage on us, wow. But no one can pressure me, though."

@CwesiLyfstyle said:

"Ei so Paul she cook ahm like that no."

Dr Kwaku Oteng is one of Ghana's wealthiest men, with his net worth estimated to run into billions. Photo credit: Nana Wiser

Source: Facebook

Dr Kwaku Oteng unveils new mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng built a new mansion for himself.

In a video, the renowned businessman flaunted the luxurious interior and exterior of the large house.

Dr Oteng also showed off his fleet of luxury cars, which included a Rolls-Royce and a Range Rover.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh