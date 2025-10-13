Ghanaian fans erupt in outrage as Ghana Television (GTV) failed to telecast four crucial Black Stars World Cup qualifiers

Social media buzzes with frustration as DStv became the only channel airing Ghana’s 2026 qualifiers for local fans

Former Ghana Premier League star Mohammed Basit backs the Black Stars to perform well at the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaians on social media have expressed deep frustration with national broadcaster Ghana Television (GTV) over its failure to air the last four 2026 World Cup qualifiers of the Black Stars.

The controversy has sparked debates about the state of sports broadcasting in the country and whether fans are being denied access to one of football’s most exciting events.

GTV faces backlash from Ghanaians despite Black Stars securing 2026 World Cup spot. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

As a point of fact, the last time GTV broadcast a Ghana qualifier was the impressive 3–0 away win over Madagascar on March 24, 2025, as covered by ESPN.

Since then, fans have been left in the dark as the team played several crucial matches, including the away fixture against Chad on September 4, the home clash with Mali on September 8, the Central African Republic (CAR) away game in Morocco on October 8, and the decisive final qualifier against Comoros on October 12 in Accra.

Ghanaian fans express frustration

Social media platforms have been flooded with disappointed comments from fans who feel let down by the lack of coverage. Many point out that these games are a chance for Ghanaian supporters to cheer on their national team and that missing live telecasts diminishes the experience of following the team’s journey to the World Cup.

@VS Vacheron tweeted:

''You should be ashamed to post this, so you no dey understand Free Show? Where were you den times people bring TV sets outside to show games. Now them dey wait to hear noise that Ghana scored. Ain’t you the nation’s sports channel? One cedi sef we no go pay.''

Ghanaian fans express their disappointment in GTV's failure to broadcast Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Comoros on October 12, 2025. Image credit: gtv

Source: Original

@Mr. Rukie said:

''Gtv, please don’t bring yourselves. You refused to show the match but we watched it. We’ll all unfollow and block you on top.''

@NovemberTenth also commented:

''Instead of showing the match, you were there doing watch along, herh station of the nation paaa.''

@Safary Manuel wrote:

''Please you guys should do your work well. We can’t be in this country and one of the best sports channels will not be able to give us coverage of the match going on in Ghana (Accra sports stadium).''

@Great Ezekiel said:

''Masa masa admin you pple didn't try kwraaa you pple didn't show the match for we the ordinary Ghanaians to watch ...just 15 minutes away from your office you pple couldn't show the match for us.''

Why GTV failed to show Ghana's WC qualifiers

According to GTV, the network was unable to meet FIFA’s steep broadcasting rights fee for the matches, which was quoted at $750,000. Unfortunately, the broadcaster could not raise the required funds, and the government reportedly did not step in to cover the cost.

GTV explains why it failed to telecast Ghana's recent World Cup qualifiers. Image credit: GTV Ghana

Source: Twitter

According to the state broadcaster, the amount of $750,000 is a substantial sum for any local broadcaster, and it indicated that this was the main reason DStv was the sole broadcaster to air the Ghana match, giving fans exclusive access to the game.

Mohammed Basit backs Ghana to shine

Despite the disappointment, many Ghanaians and sports pundits remain hopeful that the Black Stars will compete well during next year's 48-team World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, former Berekum Chelsea standout Mohammed Basit expressed optimism about Ghana’s chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He believes the current crop of players, under Otto Addo, have the quality and mentality to make a strong impression on football’s biggest stage.

“The Black Stars have matured a lot in recent years. If they stick to their game plan and play with unity, I have no doubt they can advance far in the tournament. Ghanaian talent has always shone on the world stage, and 2026 will be no different.”

GTV's statement before Ghana vs. Comoros

YEN.com.gh previously detailed GTV’s explanation for missing the Comoros World Cup qualifier, highlighting financial constraints as the main reason.

The broadcaster acknowledged that the failure to air the Black Stars’ matches is a serious concern, noting that even the company’s top management is troubled by the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh