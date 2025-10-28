Captain Smart has disagreed with calls for Senior High School students to be allowed to braid their hair

His comments come amid a public debate triggered by a viral video showing an SHS girl weeping after she was forced to cut her hair

The Education Minister, Haruna Idrissu, had previously emphasised that the haircut tradition remains part of Ghana’s moral discipline system

Media General's broadcast journalist, Captain Smart, has criticised Ghanaians calling for the abolishment of the haircut rule in Senior High Schools (SHS).

In a viral video, the outspoken media personality, officially known as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, insisted the haircut rule is a long-standing tradition that has been passed down through generations and must not be changed.

“Whether you think it’s good or bad, it’s not up to you to decide because you are not the originator of that tradition,” he said firmly.

He lamented the behaviour of some young students, describing it as unethical and undisciplined, stressing that schools must maintain strict social standards.

“This is how we called for a ban on caning kids. Today, even children have boyfriends,” he complained, expressing disappointment over what he believes is a moral decline among the youth.

Watch the video below:

Education Minister insists on keeping haircut rule

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has also waded into the debate, emphasising that the government will continue to uphold the haircut rule in all Senior High Schools.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of Mawuli School in Ho, Volta Region, he explained that the haircut policy is part of character formation and discipline for young students.

According to him, students must conform to their school’s standards, as education is not only about academics but also moral training.

“As long as we are shaping character, we will only allow short hair,” the minister stated.

His comments have since attracted mixed reactions from parents, teachers, and social media users.

Reactions to SHS haircut policy brouhaha

Popular media personality AJ Sarpong commented on the post, also insisting that the rules should be kept.

"Yh I don’t see why people are making noise about this issue," she wrote.

KainosWinnersT.T Foundation also wrote:

"Because of indiscipline among the students in most SHSs and even JHSs nowadays, smoking is increasing. Has anyone reported such acts? We should be serious on vital issues."

SHS fresher weeps as hair is trimmed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a viral video that captured an emotional scene when a first-year student at Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School in Kumasi was forced to a barber shop where her hair was trimmed to comply with admission regulations.

The girl was seen in tears as she struggled to come to terms with the idea that the hair she had maintained for a long time and at great expense was being cut in one fell swoop.

The young girl, seated in a salon chair and draped in a black cape, has become the subject of a national conversation that has attracted the attention of a former presidential candidate.

