Gopichand Hinduja, the head of Britain’s richest family and co-chairman of the multinational Hinduja Group, has died at the age of 85.

Gopichand Hinduja, the head of the UK's richest family, dies at the age of 85.

Popularly known as GP, Hinduja was a towering figure in global business and philanthropy.

His death on November 4, 2025, was confirmed by the Hinduja family in a statement released to the public.

“He will leave a deep hole at the heart of our family... He will be remembered for his formidable work,” the statement read.

Gopichand Hinduja played a significant role in transforming his father’s modest textile and trading business into the Hinduja Group, a global conglomerate with operations in 48 countries and over 200,000 employees.

The company’s interests span 11 sectors, including finance, oil, media, and entertainment.

Tributes pour in after Gopichand Hinduja's death

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, described him as a man who 'personified' the relationship between India and the UK.

“GP was not only a famous and respected individual in the UK and India but a great champion for our two countries,” he stated.

Hinduja and his family topped the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated net worth of £35.3 billion.

They also ranked 11th on Forbes' list of India's 100 richest businesspeople in the same year.

Gopichand Hinduja's legacy, leadership, and controversies

Born the second of four brothers, Gopichand helped lead the family business for decades. His older brother, Srichand Hinduja, passed away in 2023 at the age of 87.

The youngest brother, Ashok, currently oversees the group’s operations in India, including truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland. It is not clear who would assume overall leadership of the conglomerate.

Aside from his business achievements, GP was also known for staying largely out of the public eye.

However, he was linked to the 'Hinduja affair' in 2001, when his correspondence with UK politician Peter Mandelson about his brother’s citizenship application sparked a political scandal.

Though Mandelson resigned, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

In recent years, the family faced renewed scrutiny after Prakash Hinduja, his wife, son, and daughter-in-law were convicted by a Swiss court for exploiting domestic staff at their mansion in Geneva.

Despite the controversies, GP remained a highly respected figure, recognised for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to strengthening UK-India ties.

