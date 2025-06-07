The CEO of MinoHealth AI Labs, Darlington Akogo, has been honoured as one of Forbes Africa's 30 under 30 2025 list

Darlington Akogo shared his win on social media and dedicated the honour to some people who have been helpful in his entrepreneurship journey

Some social media users who saw his post congratulated the young Ghanaian on his latest achievement

The CEO of MinoHealth AI Labs, Darlington Akogo, was named as one of Forbes Africa’s prestigious 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 list.

Forbes Africa made this announcement on Thursday, June 5, 2025, showing a diverse group of individuals under the age of 30 who are driving innovation and meaningful impact across the continent.

Forbes Africa featuresDarlington Akogo in the 30 Under 30 2025 list. Photo credit: @Darlingtinho

The list celebrates young African trailblazers who are making significant contributions in their respective fields.

In a Facebook post to celebrate the honour, Darlington Akogo shared how long it took him to build MinoHealth AI Labs into a global AI lab and what the acknowledgement meant to him.

“The days are long, but the years are short. I spent 15 years, about half my life, mastering my craft, then 9 years growing MinoHealth AI Labs into a globally renowned AI lab. The days were long, but the years were short.”

He dedicated the honour to his team, partners and everyone who has helped him in any way.

“I’m beyond honoured to be featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list! I dedicate this to my team, working with me to build and scale incredibly groundbreaking AI systems, especially Moremi AI. I thank all our partners who we’ve worked to scale up our work. I thank all my loved ones who have supported the journey, and I thank everyone I’ve crossed paths with, for good or bad, you all shaped who I am today.”

Despite the successes chalked, Darlington Akogo said he has bigger visions he hopes to achieve and said the recognition will propel him to do that.

“Looking forward to the coming years, when we build AGI4Health and use it to provide advanced quality healthcare to billions, and then reshaping every other sector we work in.”

Ghanaians congratulate Darlington Akogo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Darlington Akogo’s post shared on Facebook. Several people congratulated him on his good work.

Read them below:

David A. Ofori said:

“Congratulations, buddy, keep soaring even as the world becomes your oyster.”

Jessica Kassah wrote:

“Oh Yes! Go you 🙌 Congratulations 🎊.”

Erasmus Quartey said:

“Wow! Big congrats.”

Pamela Ofori-Boateng wrote:

“Well deserved! Congratulations 🎉.”

Pavel Fedorov said:

“Well done 🙌🏻🥂.”

Komla Dzidefo wrote:

“One Zimbabwean beer for you.”

