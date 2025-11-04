A lady has advised newly posted National Service Secretariat personnel, sharing tips for a successful and problem-free service year

She stated that many organisations often use NSS personnel for errands, instead of teaching them through practical job skills

To avoid trouble, she advised newly posted NSS personnel to steer clear of gossip and, if possible, head straight home after their shifts

A lady has taken to social media to advise newly posted National Service Secretariat (NSS) personnel.

A lady goes viral after sharing tips for a stress-free yet successful National Service Secretariat (NSS) term. Image credit: pretty_powerful0/TikTok, NSA/X

In a video posted on TikTok, she urged the new service personnel to be intentional about their conduct at work.

According to her, they must be prepared to humble themselves.

“Put it in your mind that you are going to do national service, meaning you are going to serve. Service comes with respect and humility,” she said.

She further emphasised that NSS personnel, especially the ladies, should also be mindful of their attitude.

“You are new there and temporary, so you have to respect and respect yourself,” she added.

Reacting to her video, SULLEY ISSAKA commented:

"My dear, we are not going there for them to be sending us to go and buy food and other things for them ooo."

'Make yourself busy,' lady urges NSS personnel

In the video, she also advised the new personnel to keep themselves busy, especially when they are not assigned any specific tasks. According to her, staying occupied helps them avoid being turned into errand workers.

Her comment follows the frequent complaints by some NSS personnel who claim that instead of gaining valuable work experience, they often spend their service year running errands like buying food.

“If you don’t have anything to do, use your phone productively. Make good use of their WiFi. Make yourself busy, else they will misuse you.”

She also cautioned them against gossiping at the workplace.

“Be sociable. Smile at people. No one is your enemy, but no one is your friend either. Don’t gossip with anybody, or you’ll get into trouble. Go straight home after work to avoid gossip.”

NSA releases 2025/2026 service postings

Meanwhile, the National Service Authority (NSA) has already released the first batch of postings for the 2025/2026 service year, deploying 85,159 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions across the country.

These graduates have been placed in both public and private sector institutions.

In a statement issued on October 28, 2025, the NSA explained that this initial figure excludes personnel with data mismatches, including teachers, nurses, and midwives whose placements would be added later after verification is complete.

According to the authority, the total number of postings is expected to increase once these categories are finalised.

The NSA also assured the public that the deployment exercise was conducted carefully and urged patience as the remaining postings undergo technical and administrative checks.

A lady gives some serious tips to help newly posted National Service Secretariat personnel cope and have a successful period. Image credit: NSA/X

Oware-Mensah allegedly enrolled herself for NSS allowance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, had allegedly been cited in yet another scandal linked to the institution.

According to the Auditor-General, she enrolled herself as a National Service Personnel (NSP) and received a GH¢559 monthly allowance for a full year, even while serving in a senior management position.

The report further alleged that the former NSA Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif, approved Oware-Mensah’s enrolment, sparking fresh controversy about internal oversight and accountability within the authority.

