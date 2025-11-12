The brother of Samuel Aboagye has caused a stir in the wake of his latest commentary surrounding the marriage of the NDC stalwart

This comes after he stated in an interview that the late NDC bigwig, in principle, had separated from Abigail Salami

Samuel Aboagye was one of the eight individuals who lost their lives in the helicopter crash at Adansi Sikaman

Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II, the late Samuel Aboagye’s brother, has sparked a stir after the NDC stalwart’s family decided to seek court intervention regarding a paternity test.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM on Wednesday, November 12, the elder brother alleged that Abigail Salami had separated from Samuel Aboagye before his demise.

Samuel Aboagye’s brother speaks on the NDC bigwig marriage. Photo source: @hon..samuel.aboag, @abigailsalami7

Source: UGC

Buttressing his point, he stated that, in principle, the NDC stalwart did not divorce his wife, but in practice, they were no longer together as husband and wife.

“She packed out of their home three months before the election; in practice, they were no longer husband and wife”, he told the interviewer.

He stated that he often mediates certain issues that arose from the marriage of Samuel Aboagye and his wife.

Brouhaha over paternity test

The interview was conducted in the wake of Samuel Aboagye's family's decision to drag Abigail Salami to the Obuasi District Court.

The dispute between the late politician's family and his wife centres on a DNA test for the deceased’s daughter.

Samuel Aboagye’s wife is reported to have refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test, and another relative stood in for her child instead.

Samuel Aboagye’s sister, Sarah, mourns her late brother amid the court case between her family and his wife over a DNA test. Photo source: @hon..samuel.aboag, @abigailsalami7, @ohemaa.sarah.aboa

Source: TikTok

Abigail Salami allegedly had a lover

In an earlier interview, Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II indicated that the late former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary candidate's wife, Abigail, had been in an alleged secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

He also added that the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had allegedly raised concerns regarding the paternity of his child with his wife.

She has also been accused of fleeing Ghana and returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.

Samuel Aboagye's sister breaks silence amid dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's sister has publicly reacted amid the legal dispute between her family and sister-in-law.

In a video, the late NADMO Deputy Director's sister shared clips of herself and the family mourning his death.

The footage also showed Sarah taking care of her late brother Samuel Aboagye's first child.

Source: YEN.com.gh