A resurfaced video of Samuel Aboagye and Abigail Salami has gone viral on social media

The video showed the fun moments the late Deputy Director of NADMO shared with his widow

The footage has surfaced at a time when the family of Samuel Aboagye is demanding that a paternity test be done

Abigail Salami, the embattled widow of Samuel Aboagye, truly adored her late husband and often expresses her pain over losing him.

A recent video she shared on August 11, 2025, on her TikTok page @abigailsalami7 showed the fun moments she often shared with her husband prior to his passing.

Abigail Salami bonds with the late Samuel Aboagye in a resurfaced video. Photo credit: @abigailsalami7/TikTok

The emotional video, which has now racked up over one million views, showed the special time they spent together as husband and wife, including the trips they embarked on.

The video first showed Abigail and her late husband in a car, with the pretty young lady flaunting her beauty.

It then showed Abigail Salami and Samuel Aboagye on a beach in a loved-up position.

The video also showed them at an airport as they readied to board the plane.

The adorable video, which was meant to serve as a reminder of the strong bond Abigail Salami shared with Samuel Aboagye, was captioned:

“The love of my life, now my guardian angel. Your memory is my keepsake, which I’ll never part with. Rest well, my darling. You will always be my always,” her post read.

Samuel Aboagye’s mother weeps uncontrollably amid a court dispute over a DNA test. Photo source: @hon..samuel.aboag, @abigailsalami7

The video has resurfaced in the wake of Samuel Aboagye's family's decision to drag Abigail Salami to the Obuasi District Court.

The dispute between the late politician's family and his wife pertains to a DNA test for the deceased's daughter.

According to the brother of the NDC bigwig, Samuel Aboagye’s wife repeatedly refused to allow the government to conduct the DNA test, and another relative stood in for her child instead.

In his interview with Oyerepa FM in October, he indicated that the late former Obuasi East NDC Parliamentary candidate's wife, Abigail Salami, had been in an alleged secret romantic relationship with a prominent MP before and after his demise.

He also added that the late Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had allegedly expressed concerns regarding the paternity of his child with his wife.

She has also been accused of fleeing Ghana and returning to the US with her daughter to escape from her late husband's family.

The TikTok video with details of the court case between Samuel Aboagye's family and his wife, Abigail Salami, is below. At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over one million views.

Samuel Aboagye's sister reacts to DNA dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's sister broke her silence amid the legal dispute between her family and her sister-in-law.

In a video, the late NADMO Deputy Director's sister shared clips of herself and the family mourning his death.

The footage also showed Sarah taking care of her late brother Samuel Aboagye's first child.

