The family of the late Samuel Aboagye has caused a stir in the wake of statements made about the brouhaha surrounding the marriage of their deceased relative to Abigail Salami

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, it was alleged that Samuel Aboagye's widow was having an affair with an MP and got married when he found out Abigail Salami was pregnant

Samuel Aboagye was one of the eight individuals who died in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi

The family of the late Samuel Aboagye has made a disturbing allegation about the widow of the late NDC bigwig stalwart, Abigail Salami

This comes after the brother of Samuel Aboagye, Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II, in an interview with Oyerepa FM, alleged that Abigail Salami was having an affair with a Member of Parliament.

Samuel Aboagye's brother explains why his family is requesting that his widow, Abigail Salami, provide his daughter for a DNA test. Image credit: @abigailsalami7, @obuasitv9040/Youtube

Source: TikTok

Shedding more light on this claim, Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II indicated that, according to their checks, the person in question was a member of the New Patriotic Party

According to him, he was aware that Abigail Salami had a relationship with the said MP; however, that amorous affair did not end after she got married.

"I know the MP very well and I know about his family," he told the interviewer.

Brouhaha over DNA test

This allegation comes in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding the decision by the family of the NDC stalwart to seek court redress over a paternity test.

In an earlier interview, Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II alleged that Samuel Aboagye only proceeded with his marriage to Abigail Salami because she was pregnant. He also alleged that the marriage between Samuel Aboagye and Abigail was not as rosy as it has been made to seem

"He suspected the child might not be his because it was based on the pregnancy that they got married. He told his mother about this".

Samuel Aboagye's family appeared at the Obuasi District Court over his widow’s failure to provide their child for a DNA test on November 11, 2025.

The video of the interview is here:

