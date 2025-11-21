Abigail Forson, daughter of Kumasi pastor Isaac Forson, was reportedly arrested for the third time amid a prolonged feud with her father

The daughter of the popular preacher has alleged that her mother's 2022 death was caused by her father and that a post-mortem confirmed her mother was poisoned

Abigail has appealed for the government to intervene and ensure the case gets to court, claiming her father has vowed to make her life difficult until she withdraws the case

Abigail Forson, the daughter of popular Kumasi-based pastor Isaac Forson of the True Faith Miracle Centre, has reportedly been arrested for the third time.

Pastor Isaac Forson and his daughter have been embroiled in a bitter public feud since the pastor’s wife, Reverend Evelyn Forson, died in 2022.

Abigail alleges that her mother told her before she died that Pastor Forson poisoned her, a claim she alleges has been proved by the post-mortem conducted on the late Mrs Forson.

After her mother’s death, Abigail Forson reported her father to the Kumasi Central Police Command, but has yet to receive any help. She also dragged him to Auntie Naa on Oyerepa FM, bringing their feud to the public domain but still yielding no results.

“Government leaders should step in and ensure my mother gets justice. My father killed my mother and is now making my life miserable when I have done nothing to him,” Abigail said following her release.

“I beg you, my mother accused my father of killing her with poison, and we've conducted a post-mortem that confirms it. I'm pleading with the government to ensure this gets to the courts so we can get justice for my mother,” she added.

Abigail Forson speaks about arrest

Abigail Forson's third arrest on November 20, 2025, followed a complaint from her father to the police in Ampabame in the Atwima Kwanoma District of the Ashanti Region.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Abigail said her father accused her of breaking into a shop owned by her late mother and stealing goods worth GH₵ 90,000.

Abigail denied the accusations and said they were fabricated by her father in an attempt to intimidate her.

“He said if I don't withdraw the case against him at the Central Police Station, he would give me no peace. He claims that two months ago, I broke into the store and stole items. Meanwhile, this is a store belonging to my late mother.

“We gave out goods to some traders some months back to sell, and we both estimated the value of the goods to be GH₵ 9,000. However, he has gone to tell the police that I've stolen items worth GH₵ 250,000, which is not true.” she said.

Abigail Forson said her father has fabricated separate charges against her in the past, leading to her being arrested three times in the three years since her mother’s death.

Many Ghanaians reacted to Abigail’s plea with outrage, slamming the Ghana Police for not seeking justice for the late Mrs Forson.

