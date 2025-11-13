Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, founder of the CPF Medical Unit, stated that only a child’s parents, a court, or an administrative body has the right to request a DNA test

He explained that advances in medical science allow couples to have children through various means, making it unfair to question fidelity based on testing

Reacting to the Samuel Aboagye family saga, Dr Mensah cautioned that DNA-related issues were sensitive and must be approached with due care and respect

Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah, the founder of the CPF Medical Unit, has commented on the ongoing Samuel Aboagye DNA test saga, which has set the family against the wife.

The revered women’s advocate explained that very few people have the right to request a DNA test to be conducted on any child.

In a Facebook post, Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah stated that a DNA test could only be requested by the parents of the child, a court, or for administrative purposes.

“Apart from your partner, a competent court, or an administrative requirement, no one has the right to request a DNA test for your ward.”

The doctor explained that science has advanced to the point where babies can be conceived through other means.

“In these times, babies are not made solely through the eggs of couples. We are in a season where medical science has provided avenues for couples to have their own children, even if they are clinically challenged.”

He added that it is therefore unacceptable for any third party to accuse a woman, even if the DNA does not match her partner’s.

He further explained that some children do not carry the DNA of both parents and added that a lady denying a test might be protecting her husband.

“A lady resisting a DNA test requested by a third party may be protecting not only her own privacy but also that of her partner. This does not deny motherhood or fatherhood.”

He finally cautioned:

“This is a sensitive issue that society must approach with caution.”

Comments on Aboagye DNA saga draws reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Dr Ntiamoah Mensah on Facebook. Read them below:

Ariyana Mensah-Koney said:

"Straight to the point, Doc. It’s high time we learn to respect the privacy of families."

Ferguson Godwin Ayitey asked:

"So, Dr With the case under review, where the said partner is dead and his family has responsibility for the surviving child, don't they have the right to do DNA? Are they still intruders? But what will make a woman refuse a DNA test is that there's nothing to hide?"

Doc Ntiamoah Mensah responded:

"Ferguson Godwin Ayitey, Thank you 🙏🏽. Although I’m not a lawyer, I believe if the man had any suspicion, he had the right, and he could have, but now that he’s no more, I don’t believe a third party has the right unless it’s ruled by a competent court. Per the write ✍🏾 up, what if he knew it wasn’t his DNA? If there was a case of doubting paternity, whether social or biological, before a court or the family, then the court would have to decide on this, but not the family. NB: Even an adopted child has a right."

Selina Mbabila wrote:

"Thank you so much, Doc, it’s indeed an issue of privacy of obligations taken by partners in most cases, and it’s funny how most times everything runs down to the woman."

Patrick Dzata Asiedu said:

"Should the family accept the child as their own as the mother refuses the DNA test?"

Anokye Doris wrote:

"God bless you, Doc. Don't know why they are forcing the lady to conduct the DNA test."

Samuel Aboagye's sister breaks her silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Aboagye's sister reacted to the court case over the DNA test involving the deceased's second child.

Sarah, the sister of the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash victim, shared emotional moments with her relatives after her late sibling's funeral rites.

