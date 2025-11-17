Diana Hamilton shared on Hitz FM that she is 90% sanguine, describing herself as lively, expressive, and highly social

She boldly stated that she can talk to a ghost, explaining that her strong personality and confidence make communication easy for her

Diana shared that she originally wanted to become a journalist and news presenter because of her passion for talking and connecting with people

Recently awarded Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton made an interesting point about her personality, identifying herself as mostly sanguine.

In a conversation on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz show, the award-winning musician stated that her personality informs her creativity, her communication style, and her public self: "I am your classic sanguine.

"I am a helpless sanguine, and I think I have a male side that helps me create. Maybe I am 90% sanguine, I can talk to a ghost unless I don't want to talk to you. You know, sanguine, we talk. The sanguine are the life of the party."

That is why I wanted to become a journalist, a newscaster; I was serious." Hamilton explains to us that this personality trait is one of the reasons she has been able to attain success in both music and ministry.

The attention-grabbing proclamation about her ability to communicate with a ghost is something Diana has no problem talking about.

Watch the interview with Diana Hamilton below:

Who is a Sanguin?

A sanguine is a person with a naturally outgoing and energetic personality, who is cheerful, sociable, and enthusiastic, often drawing people in with their warmth and charm, thriving in social situations, and bringing life and positivity wherever they go.

People with a sanguine temperament are known for being highly social and expressive, often the first to start a conversation in a group or bring people together.

They tend to be optimistic and cheerful, rarely dwelling on negative thoughts for long, which makes them enjoyable to be around.

Communication is easy and natural for her, and the only time there is silence is whenever she chooses there to be silence.

Diana Hamilton’s early dream beyond music

Diana also discussed her dreams outside of music from early on.

She stated that when she dreamed of a career, she originally dreamed of being a journalist and news presenter because she enjoyed talking to and communicating with people.

Fans who see her pedestal-style show of high-energy performance and impassioned delivery should not have been astonished; her personality is consistent with her well-known persona as a gospel entertainer who is full of life and engagement.

The discussion about Diana's revelation has resulted in fans and followers discussing temperament and how it is an important component of success, confidence and creativity in entertainment.

Hamilton’s emotional moment with CeCe Winans

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton met her role model, gospel legend CeCe Winans, on Wednesday, June 8, 2025, at the Nashville Life Church in Tennessee.

The Ghanaian singer was overwhelmed with excitement during the meeting, throwing aside her bag and curtsying in reverence before Winans.

Fans teased her for her giddy behaviour during the encounter, which led Hamilton to explain herself and ask how others would have behaved in her shoes.

