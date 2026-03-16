NPP MP Urges NDC to Apologise Over Past Comments on Presidential Jet

John Darko, MP for Suame, has called on the NDC to apologise over past comments criticising the presidential jet during Akufo-Addo’s administration

He argued that the party misled Ghanaians about the jet’s condition and should admit it was unfit for purpose

The call comes amid discussions over President John Mahama’s use of a private jet and Ghana’s expected acquisition of a new presidential aircraft by November 2026

John Darko, the Member of Parliament for Suame in the Ashanti Region, has urged the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise over its past comments regarding the condition of the presidential jet, Falcon 900, while in opposition.

According to the Suame MP, the NDC, which insisted that the presidential jet was in pristine condition, is now suggesting that it is not fit for purpose.

John Darko, MP for Suame, urges the NDC, ked by President John Mahama, to apologise over their past comments on the presidential jet. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

“Let them come out and tell the people of Ghana that look, we lied to you, and that at the time Akufo-Addo was using the private jet, our presidential jet was so bad that he wouldn’t have used it. If they admit that they were wrong, then of course we are in this country together,” he said.

John Darko made this comment in reaction to the raging controversy about President John Mahama's continued use of his brother's private jet for international travels.

Ghana expected to receive new presidential jet

The issue gained further attention after the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, disclosed in an opinion piece published in the Daily Graphic that Ghana is expecting an additional aircraft for the presidential fleet by November 2026, including one dedicated to the president's overseas travels.

Dr Mahama explained that once the new aircraft is delivered, the country will again be able to rely fully on its own state assets for the safe and efficient transportation of the President.

However, in a report sighted on Citinewsroom, John Darko, who also serves as lead counsel for the Minority in Parliament, stated that the caucus would only support government efforts to address the presidential aviation challenge if the NDC offers an unqualified apology for its earlier criticisms during the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“They need to be frank with the people of Ghana that they were wrong and that they insulted Akufo-Addo for nothing. In fact, listening to the Chairman of their party at the time, he said that Akufo-Addo is bathing in the plane, so people shouldn’t drink rainwater because they might be drinking Akufo-Addo’s urine," he stated.

“This is how low they brought the argument. Akufo-Addo wanted the flashiest private jet, that was why he was not using our presidential jet," he added.

Peter Lanchene Toobu, NDC MP for Wa West, urges President John Mahama to buy a new presidential jet. Photo credit: Toobu Lanchene Peter/Facebook & Citnewsroom.

Source: UGC

Mahama to buy new presidential jet

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Wa West MP Peter Lanchene Toobu had urged President Mahama to purchase a new presidential jet for Ghana.

Toobu argued that frequent repairs of the current Falcon 900 aircraft are costly and undermine national security.

His comments come after Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi said the jet was undergoing maintenance.

Source: YEN.com.gh