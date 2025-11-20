A young truck driver shared footage of himself driving with his foot while taking a video selfie to show what he was doing

In the video, it looked like he was driving on a highway in Ghana, putting other drivers on the road in danger

Social media users who watched the video called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and sanction him for such recklessness

The young truck driver took a video of himself, and many are calling on the Ghana Police Service to look for him and arrest him for putting his life and that of other road users in danger.

He used his foot to steer the wheel instead of his hands.

In a video on X, the young man could be seen taking a selfie video to show what he was doing while on what seemed to be a highway in Ghana.

Other trucks and vehicles drove past him on the road, which looked like the Tema Motorway. The young man wore a blue cap and brown trousers, with his boxers showing around his waist. He was not wearing a shirt.

He sat in a reclined position while driving, which is not recommended. The best sitting position while driving involves adjusting the seat so that your hips are slightly higher than your knees, you can comfortably reach the pedals with a slight bend in your legs, and your back is fully supported against the seat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens call for truck driver's arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Most people mentioned the Ghana Police Service and demanded that the young truck driver be arrested and banned from driving. Read some of the comments below:

@eddy_odartei said:

"Ooooooh @GhPoliceService job come give you oooooh. @DVLAGhofficial, I beg can you suspend his license for a while? We need some sanity on our roads, please. Thank you."

@ReubenAmedalor wrote:

"Driving schools must be reformed. I know many people obtain licences through dubious means, but a skill as important as driving requires serious change. In other countries, you cannot start practical driving until you pass a computerised theory test covering driving ethics, safety precautions, and rules. @DVLAGhofficial must set measurable KPIs for reducing road accidents, and this reform is one of them."

@TheQwajo said:

"He's obviously talented, but this is very bad driving practice."

@GentlemanBright wrote:

"@GhPoliceService, he needs to cool his heels in a police cell. People like this are mostly the cause of accidents on our roads. He knows he won’t die if he crashes with a small car, but the people in the small car will. Revoke his license, please!"

@Tonybrainy said:

"Reckless confidence is the quickest route to tragedy. One small mistake and it’s over not just for him, but for everyone else on that road."

@Dablizz_ wrote:

"And this is the road I pass every day, Good abeg 😭😭."

@LkUchenna said:

"He should be arrested and banned from driving."

@KSnetne wrote:

"He go come apologise soon."

Peter says he used to work as a laboratory technician in Ghana but now drives trucks in the US. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Lab technician becomes truck driver In US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man who used to work as a lab technician in Ghana travelled to the US to be a truck driver.

Peter stated said his job as a truck driver in the US paid him more compared to when he worked as a lab technician in Ghana.

