A Ghanaian woman went viral for questioning how common the iPhone 17 Pro Max had become

She joked about her aunt buying two iPhones despite not knowing how to use a smartphone properly

Social media users reacted hilariously, sharing how people were upgrading to the new device everywhere

A Ghanaian woman has sparked laughter on social media after expressing surprise over how common the iPhone 17 Pro Max has suddenly become in Ghana.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the lady questioned whether the expensive phone was now being sold for as low as GH¢50, judging by how many people she had seen using it.

Ghanaian woman rants about iPhone 17 usage

She further recounted a moment involving her supposed aunt that still baffled her.

According to her, this aunt, whom she jokingly claimed “does not even know how to use a phone properly,” had somehow managed to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro Max for herself.

Adding to her surprise, the aunt had reportedly bought a second one for her son, who is only in Class 6.

In her words:

“She has bought a phone for him, an iPhone 17 Pro Max. I, who am speaking, am not even using that phone. You, Kwabena, you are using an iPhone 17 Pro Max. What do you use it for?”

The lady, mixing frustration with humour, admitted that she was “jealous” and could not understand why a Class 6 pupil would need the latest high-end smartphone.

In her rant, she jokingly advised the young boy to put the device aside and focus on his books.

In her words:

“Kwabena, marry your books and give birth to success. Leave the iPhone and go and learn.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the iPhone device rant

Her playful outburst generated reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Many joined her in joking about how “iPhone 17 Pro Max” appears to have become the new standard device among both adults and schoolchildren.

Some of the comments are below:

@AsankumahE wrote:

"E Dey pain roff. Yesterday, I dey shop wey somebody come swap xr to 17pro for 15k, like Hher where you people dey see money."

@Azimkay1 said:

"She’s spiting fact oo, why’re do they get the money from?"

@Fool_FoolishBoy commented:

"Herrr. This is serious oooo. Back in 2023, I could hold my 12 in my hand. But now, it always dry for pocket… if I get call for public koraa, unless I use AirPods."

@ParryQuame said:

"I hear plenty be XR modified, oooo."

@KobePrince6 wrote:

"No disrespect but how people dey find this girl ein vids funny… ei hm."

@3rdWorldUnited comment:

"I like her energy and narrative format."

Samsung gifts Mr Sanjus phone and money

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man called Mr Sanjus received a phone and an undisclosed amount of money from Samsung Ghana as a gift.

Samsung Ghana gave him the gift after he appeared in a video saying the brand was better than iPhones and other phone types.

In the video, he said there were so many reasons why iPhones were inferior to Samsung phones. He mentioned that Samsung is innovative since it produces different phone models.

