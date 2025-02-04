A young Ghanaian boy, who is a student at Mim Senior High School, has showcased his talent by inventing a mini aeroplane

In a video, the unidentified young man was seen flying the miniature aeroplane during a test run

The display of the miniature aeroplane left teachers and students at the school in awe as they praised the young man

A young talented Ghanaian boy has been celebrated for his creativity and innovative thinking.

This comes after the unidentified young man, who is a student at the Mim Senior High School (MISEC) in the Ahafo Region, invented a mini aeroplane.

In a video circulating on social media, the SHS student displayed his mini aeroplane, which was made from recycled materials.

He was seen in the video operating his miniature aeroplane, which is painted white, green and black, during a test run.

The miniature aeroplane runs on a battery and is operated with a remote similar to the operating system of a drone.

Students and teachers of MISEC hailed the SHS student for putting his technical skills to good use.

"This talent is from Ahafo Mim Senior High School," the voiceover of the video said.

Ghanaians hail the SHS student

The video of the SHS student flying his aeroplane has gone viral on social media with many Ghanaians hailing him.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered 8200k likes and 133 comments in less than 24 hours.

Below are some of the comments:

STEM education in Ghana

The young inventor is a beneficiary of the investment made in STEM education in Ghana by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry's new education policy direction is, among another things, focused on preparing Ghanaian youth for the ever-evolving world of work, equipping them with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) skills.

So far, about seven specialised schools across the country have been created to drive the agenda for STEM education in Ghana.

Young girl invents a GPS database

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman in the US, Gladys West, invented a GPS database.

Her database led to the invention of the Global Positioning System (GPS) after working for the U.S. Naval Weapons Laboratory.

The young reportedly completed high school as the valedictorian and gained a full scholarship to pursue mathematics at Virginia State University.

