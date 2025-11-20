A man has left his lucrative Mercedes-Benz job in Germany to farm maize in Ghana

He shared his story in a video, amazed by the success he has achieved since relocating

He used the opportunity to encourage others to leverage the resources available in Ghana

A young Ghanaian man has shared the story of how he left Germany to return to Ghana and venture into farming.

A man who left his Mercedes job in Germany has shared his successful farming business in Ghana.

Source: UGC

In a video posted on his TikTok platform, @kofi_pages1, he expressed his joy about coming back home and the many good things Ghana has to offer.

Kofi Solomon narrated how he quit his job with Mercedes-Benz in Bremen, Germany, to return to Ghana for peace of mind. He went into farming, growing maize and other crops.

After almost three months, he proudly showed how his plants had produced food ready for consumption. Sharing his excitement, he said:

“I left my Mercedes job in Germany, Bremen, to Ghana to work as a freelancer, a farmer, an activist, a volunteer for my nation, and to grow and eat from my own farm. Now you can see my maize is ready. I cultivated it two and a half months ago and now it’s ready for consumption.”

Kofi couldn’t contain his joy. He, however, sought advice on pricing his maize yield.

“When we say we can do it, you will do it,” he preached.

Watch the TikTok video below;

