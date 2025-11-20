The Ghana Armed Forces have caught an applicant presenting fake documents

A military Officer used the opportunity to warn applicants to only buy their vouchers from the Post Offices.

The Ghana Armed Forces, following the tragic incident at El Wak, have adopted some new measures to make recruitment better.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has identified an applicant who attempted to enlist using fake military documents.

The Ghana Armed Forces have caught one applicant with fake documents. Image credit: Dek360/TikTok, GHBRIAN/X

Source: UGC

A video posted on TikTok by @dek360ghana captured a man interacting with a female military officer, who confirmed that the documents he presented were fake.

The officer, identified as Anane, explained that the voucher the applicant purchased was invalid. She said the summary sheet generated from the voucher was fraudulent, making him ineligible for recruitment.

“The Ghana Armed Forces have identified one applicant with fake military documents. When you finish applying on our website, we give you a summary sheet. What he presented was fake,” she explained.

She warned prospective applicants to be careful and only purchase vouchers from post offices officially indicated by the GAF.

“People should be careful when buying their vouchers. Buy them only from the post office,” she advised.

The fate of the applicant remains unclear, but his experience serves as a cautionary tale.

Reactions to the fake document incident

YEN.com.gh compiled several comments on the video.

CAPTAIN wrote:

“Her explanation is not making sense to me. We need more clarification.”

Baby Yaa😷🙏 added:

“Woow, this is clean and nice🥰 Long live Mr. President, long live Ghana🙏.”

🇬🇭 ℕ𝕚𝕔𝕠𝕕𝕖𝕞𝕦𝕤🇬🇭 wrote:

“So how did the person complete registration?”

Majesty wrote:

“All these people had the confidence to go with fake documents.”

YhaaVytal💖 wrote:

“That is why you should buy from the commercial banks and post offices. Buying online is not safe.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Military resumes recruitment, introduces new measures

The Ghana Armed Forces resumed the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in Greater Accra following a suspension due to the fatal El-Wak stampede.

Applicants are now seated under tents with cooling fans while awaiting screening.

A video shows military personnel unloading fans from a pickup truck and applicants undergoing checks.

The screening process will occur across eight sub-centres in five locations, including: El-Wak Stadium – 2 centres, Nicholson Park, Burma Camp – 2 centres, Air Force Base, Burma Camp, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie – 2 centres and the Eastern Naval Command, Tema.

Relatives of applicants are not allowed inside screening centres to reduce congestion, and non-applicants will be denied entry.

The Ghana Armed Forces has resumed its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise. Photo credit: @ghbrain/TikTok Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

This follows the tragic stampede on November 12, which left six people dead and over 20 injured. At that time, twelve were in critical condition, and five were in intensive care. A separate exercise in Kumasi also recorded five injuries.

Vice President visits El-Wak victims

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang visited the stampede victims at 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

She was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Defence Brogya Gyemfi, Chief of Defence Staff Major General William Agyapong, and staff from her office.

The government has granted one military slot to each family affected by the tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh