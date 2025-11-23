Viral Video Ignites Fury Over Ghana's School Hair Rules

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

https://x.com/withAlvin__/status/1992317833993232864

"Namona Uluse Lwenu”, UTH surgeons break into worship after saving the life of a 13-year-old girl.

University Teaching Hospital (UTH) neurosurgeons broke into spontaneous worship, thanking God for guiding their hands through a eight major operations in one day, including a life-saving procedure on a 13-year-old girl from Kabwe.

The video was posted by Neurosurgeon Dr Kachinga Kachizya

Source: YEN.com.gh