Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Viral Video Ignites Fury Over Ghana's School Hair Rules
People

Viral Video Ignites Fury Over Ghana's School Hair Rules

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
1 min read

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

https://x.com/withAlvin__/status/1992317833993232864

"Namona Uluse Lwenu”, UTH surgeons break into worship after saving the life of a 13-year-old girl.

University Teaching Hospital (UTH) neurosurgeons broke into spontaneous worship, thanking God for guiding their hands through a eight major operations in one day, including a life-saving procedure on a 13-year-old girl from Kabwe.

The video was posted by Neurosurgeon Dr Kachinga Kachizya

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh

Hot: