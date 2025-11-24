H.E. John Dramani Mahama, GHANASCO mates have shared fascinating memories of him on campus

The President joined his alma mater for their 65th anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 22, 2025

During the event, the President recounted how he met his wife, First Lady Lordina Mahama, right on the school campus

Former schoolmates of President John Dramani Mahama have shared how His Excellency was on campus.

The schools which celebrated their 65th anniversary last weekend saw most old students passing through.

Classmates of the President took the chance as they described how His Excellency carried himself on campus.

One whose name was not captured emphasised Mahama’s innate gentleness.

“He grew up with a natural sense of care and respect for everyone. He was a perfect gentleman,” she said.

Another added, “He was always considerate and thoughtful. You could see he genuinely cared about those around him.”

The former classmate expressed her astonishment at seeing someone they once shared classrooms with become the President of Ghana.

“At that time, we never imagined he would become the President,” one said.

The nostalgia of old friendships, combined with pride in his achievements, made the celebration even more special for them.

The former student also ended up in the health sector, where she has now retired, enjoying her days.

She also took the opportunity to advise current GHANASCO students.

She urged the students to approach their education seriously, emphasising the value of the free educational opportunities provided by the government.

“Take your studies seriously. Work hard. The foundations you build here will define your future,” they said.

President Mahama surprises GHANASCO students in classroom

In an unforgettable moment during GHANASCO’s 65th anniversary, President John Dramani Mahama made an unannounced visit to a classroom.

Accompanied by Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister, and other dignitaries, he entered a classroom mid-lesson to interact directly with students.

The classroom, which had been a routine lecture space moments before, turned into a historic and memorable setting for the students.

Witnessing the President of Ghana engaging with them face-to-face left many in awe.

The students were particularly excited to see the President and other dignitaries dressed in the blue 65th anniversary GHANASCO cloth, showing solidarity with the school.

First Lady Lordina Mahama, an alumna of GHANASCO, was also part of the celebrations, adding to the significance of the day.

The President shared how their paths first crossed on the school campus, where their relationship began during his National Service days.

Mahama shares how he met his wife

In his speech, President Mahama described how their relationship began at the school and eventually led to their marriage.

