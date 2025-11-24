Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, began his two-day visit to Ghana at the Presbyterian Women’s College in Aburi

He was welcomed with cultural performances, cheers from students, and greetings from school and traditional leaders

The British royal also interacted playfully with schoolchildren, joining them in assembling a jigsaw puzzle

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, launched his two-day official visit to Ghana at the Presbyterian Women's College of Education in Aburi, Eastern Region.

Prince Edward in Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi, Ghana. Photo credit: Tinanews. Image source: TikTok

Prince Edward landed in Ghana on Sunday, November 23, 2025, with the aim of reinforcing the modern partnership between the United Kingdom and Ghana.

In a video making waves online, the royal guest was met with a wave of jubilation from both students and staff.

Many of the students were seen standing at the balconies of the institution's buildings, waving enthusiastically under the clear Aburi skies.

Prince Edward was accompanied by a delegation from the British High Commission. He was welcomed by Principal Dr Sylvia Esi Ofori.

A group of college staff dressed in attractive kente and traditional attire, along with representatives from the Aburi Traditional Council also joined in with the greetings.

A cultural performance was also organised to symbolise Ghanaian hospitality. Prince Edward was dressed in a sharp navy suit, engaging warmly with trainee teachers and staff.

Prince Edward arrives in Ghana

In a similar event, the British royal was seen in a playful mood with the schoolchildren as they worked on a jigsaw puzzle.

The young children, who were delighted to meet him in person, were all smiles as Prince Edward joined them in assembling the small interlocking pieces to form a complete picture.

Prince Edward shows his humble side and plays with young school kids in a video. Photo credit: @tina_news_gh/TikTok

Others present included the Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Apaak, and Lawrencia Dziwornu, Member of Parliament for Akuapem South.

Itinerary of Prince Edward in Ghana

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is a member of the British royal family. He is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the youngest sibling of King Charles III.

Edward was born third in the line of succession to the British throne and is 15th as of 2025.

During his two-day visit, the Duke of Edinburgh will attend a UK–Ghana theatre and creative arts event featuring a performance of The Black Star, Teacher of Africa.

He will also meet participants of the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Programme as well as members of the Ghanaian Paralympic and sports associations.

Prince Edward will also have a meeting with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, and attend a durbar with the National House of Chiefs.

He will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Royals visit Ghana

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that in June 2025, King Mswati III, the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, visited Ghana, where he met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The King arrived in Kumasi aboard the renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata private jet with his entourage on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

He was welcomed at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport by a delegation from Manhyia.

