Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist and TikTok creator Hajia Zee Baby has reportedly died, leaving friends and fans heartbroken

Fellow NDC activist Bro Thomas announced her passing in an emotional TikTok video capturing their time together working for the party during the 2024 elections

News of Hajia Zee Baby's death sparked sorrow on social media, with many expressing condolences to her family

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist and prominent TikToker, Hajia Zee Baby, has reportedly passed away, throwing her friends, family and loved ones into mourning.

NDC activist Hajia Zee Baby reportedly dies, stirring sorrow among friends and fans online. Image credit: @hajiazeebaby1

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on November 24, 2025, NDC activist, Bro. Thomas, broke the news of the popular social media activist’s tragic demise.

Speaking in an emotional state, Bro. Thomas shared a video of himself, Hajia Zee Baby, and other dedicated NDC supporters while out on the campaign trail during the 2024 general elections.

He announced that he had just discovered the death of his colleague, which had left him heartbroken.

“Today is one of the saddest days of my life. This lady on my screen is Hajia Zee Baby. Most of you know her, especially the NDC faithful. She was very popular here on TikTok. I just found out that she had passed away. She truly worked hard to help the NDC gain power." he said.

Bro. Thomas said that despite all her sacrifices, Hajia Zee Baby had not received any reward from the government since winning power. He said her death was especially tragic due to not reaping the fruits of her hard work.

He further called on party leaders, especially those in the Weija-Kasoa area, where she was well known, to ensure her surviving husband and children are well catered for to honour her dedication to the party.

“During the campaign, she went everywhere with us, and she really fought hard for the NDC to win, only to now discover she's dead. I'm truly devastated. She's from Kasoa Weija. I plead with the NDC officials to help out her children. She worked hard, and she deserves it,” he said.

The TikTok video announcing the death of Hajia Zee Baby is below.

Who was Hajia Zee Baby?

Hajia Zee Baby was a popular NDC activist known for her fanatical love for the ruling party in the Weija-Kasoa enclave.

She attended party events and rallies to express her support, but also built a substantial following on TikTok, where she had close to 20,000 followers.

Her timeline was mostly dedicated to promoting the NDC, with videos showing her campaigning extensively to help the party regain power during the 2024 elections.

At the moment, details of her cause of death have yet to be publicly announced.

Below are TikTok videos shared by Hajia Zee Baby before her death.

Reactions to Hajia Zee Baby’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of the death of NDC activist Hajia Zee Baby.

Hajia Mariamlamptey said:

"Rest in peace."

Makafui Klutsey wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace 😭😭💔🖤."

Matildemanou commented:

"Ooooo God, may her soul rest in peace 😌😌😌."

Source: YEN.com.gh