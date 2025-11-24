Police in Obuasi reportedly arrested Sylvester Sowah, the boyfriend of late TikToker Biggest Abena, days after he fled following her tragic death at Abompe New Site

According to friends, the couple had endured a turbulent relationship marked by frequent disputes over Sowah’s alleged substance addiction

According to an alleged family member of the deceased, Sowah was picked up around 2 a.m. on Monday with help from his brothers, who lured him from his hideout

Sylvester Sowah, the boyfriend of deceased TikToker Charlotte Obeng, popularly known as Biggest Abena, has reportedly been arrested by police officers in Obuasi.

Sowah, 27, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of the young TikToker, went on the run following the popular content creator’s death on November 20, 2025.

According to reports, she died following an alleged attack by her boyfriend, who is also known as Nana Yaw, at their home in Abompe New Site in the Ashanti Region.

According to Ghanaian journalist Chukwu Joseph, who visited the community, the lovers had a tumultuous relationship and often got into disagreements due to Sowah's alleged addiction to illicit substances.

On the day of her death, Biggest Abena reportedly got into another spat with her boyfriend and even threatened to leave the relationship if he did not quit his habits, Chukwu claimed.

Abena had reportedly complained of experiencing health issues due to her proximity to him, but he allegedly refused to stop his habit and instead pleaded with her to give him money to purchase more.

Following the argument, the popular TikToker was found dead in a chair at their home, with residents informing the journalist they heard gunshots around the time of the incident.

Below is the TikTok video with details of Biggest Abena's tragic death.

Biggest Abena’s boyfriend arrested

On November 24, 2025, reports emerged that Biggest Abena’s boyfriend had been arrested by police in Obuasi.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, a family member of the deceased gave details of Sylvester Sowah’s alleged arrest in an interview with a blogger.

"It's true, he has been arrested. This morning, we heard it on the radio that he had been arrested. So I called the police CID, and they informed me that he had truly been arrested.

“He was picked up around 2 a.m. on Monday. We quickly went to the police station and met two of his brothers, who told us that they lured him out and then helped the police to arrest him,” he said.

The alleged family member stated that the police were planning to arraign him before the court, but details on his impending charges were not yet available.

Below is the TikTok video with details of Sylvester Sowah’s arrest

Reactions to arrest of Biggest Abena’s boyfriend

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the reported arrest of Biggest Abena’s boyfriend.

Phirls🌚 said:

"The brothers know that when the area boys catch him, they will beat him to death. That's why they involved the police."

Samuel Arthur wrote:

"The guy didn't try koraa."

Helena commented:

"His brothers are too good 🙌."

TikToker Enzo Sabit passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Enzo Sabit died in a motorcycle accident.

News of the content creator's death went viral on social media on November 19, 2025, stirring grief among his friends and loved ones.

