A surgeon, faced with the complexities of a challenging procedure, took to praising God for guidance

In the operating room, nurses were seen singing praises while the surgeon performed his demanding duties

The video has amassed several positive comments, while some viewers criticised it, raising certain concerns

A video circulating on social media captured a remarkable moment in an operating theatre.

The footage shows a surgeon and his team singing praises as a brain surgery is performed on a 13-year-old girl.

According to a report by The State News on X, the procedure was considered highly complicated, requiring precise skill and unwavering focus.

The patient, a young adolescent, remained stable throughout the operation.

The nationalities of the medical practitioners involved in the surgery have not been confirmed, but their professionalism and teamwork were evident.

While many praised the display of faith and dedication, some viewers expressed concerns about the adherence to standard operating room protocols.

A user on X, @YeeyoVinci, commented:

"No beard covers for the men, no gowns covering hairy hands. Clapping, rubbing faces and chest areas, and some hands below the knee area. An OR director would halt the room immediately. We have to know and do better."

Reactions to the Surgeon performing with praises

YEN.com.gh compiled several comments reflecting diverse reactions to the video.

@PrinxField wrote:

"Some are calling this unprofessional without understanding the context. Singing in theatres is a common practice in many regions and is not unethical."

@CreatingGodfred added:

"When skill meets faith, remarkable outcomes happen."

@nhyira_premium said:

"Standing with you in prayers for a successful procedure and a speedy recovery for the patient."

@Nanaezze commented:

"In such intense work, finding moments of joy is important to maintain focus and alertness."

@Paynekila wrote:

"God is indeed the mighty healer."

@NanaKayBoafo stated:

"This is proof that God is the ultimate healer, and medical practitioners serve as his instruments."

Ibrahim Mahama praised for sponsoring girls' surgery

Suzy Pinamang, a devoted student at Adventist Senior High School, and her family organised a heartfelt thanksgiving service at their local church.

They expressed deep appreciation for the critical support received from businessman Ibrahim Mahama and his aide, Rafik Mahama.

Their assistance was instrumental in Suzy’s recovery after a serious eye injury earlier this year.

During the service, Suzy’s mother remarked;

"We thank God for using them as instruments of hope. They provided not only help but also light in our darkest moments."

The church event drew a large crowd, including community members, school officials, and elders, all united in celebration of Suzy’s restored health.

In an interview, business consultant Frank Sayon commented,

"Suzy Pinamang’s story highlights why acts of kindness are vital. One person’s generosity can change a young life. We need more compassionate interventions like those of Ibrahim Mahama."

Suzzy Pinamang's family thanks Ibrahim Mahama for supporting their daughter. Photo credit: @edhub. Source: Instagram

Suzzy Pinamang cleared to resume school

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Suzy Pinamang has been cleared by doctors to resume school.

The Ghanaian Senior High School student survived a tragic shooting accident earlier this year that left her with a severe eye injury.

This new development follows a successful medical review she underwent at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, conducted between September 10 and 16, 2025.

