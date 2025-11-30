A beans trader confronted President Mahama, expressing frustration over the harsh cost of living

He complained about high supply and low demand for beans and spoke in a tone many viewers deemed disrespectful

Another trader supported his rant, comparing current food prices to those under the previous administration

A video from a bustling Ghanaian market has captured the raw frustration of a trader who publicly confronted President John Mahama over the crippling cost of living.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, sparked reactions online after the beans trader disrespected President Mahama for lack of sales.

Ghanaian trader calls out President Mahama

The trader was captured standing by sacks of beans while he decried the state of the economy. Pointing to the bag of beans, he complained that the supply to the demand ratio is significantly high, meaning the product is more readily available compared to its customers.

What caught the attention of many was how rudely he spoke to the Ghanaian president. Many had suggested that he could have said his frustration to the president by adopting a respectful tone instead of with disrespect.

He said:

Let's stop playing these games. We are not insulting anyone. We have no issue with John Mahama. We don't want trouble. We are talking about our problem. We are dying."

The protest gained further weight as an older trader stepped in to support the young man's rant. The man contacted the current high market prices of staples like tomatoes and banku with those under the previous administration.

Reactions to trader's rant towards President Mahama

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@is_babaa said:

"The agric minister and trade minister should educate them on demand and supply. I think there should be more education to the farmers. This year the rainfall pattern was good hence excess harvest resulting increase yield. So they should preserve and sell during dry season."

@FixTheCountry stated:

"@GhPoliceService arrest him because the disrespect is too much. You only need to plea with the public and the government to support the purchase of your goods. He must come out and apologize to the country why he attacks the president for having produced many bags of beans but doesn’t have buyers."

@Nana_amprofi commented:

"The ordinary Ghanaian is more of a problem focused person than a solution seeking person. If you’ve excess supply, as a business man what do you do?"

