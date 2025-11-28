Residents of Sunyani Odumasi angrily protested after the Ghana National Fire Service reportedly arrived too late to handle a destructive fire

The fire had allegedly been extinguished by locals before the fire truck arrived, leading to further frustration

A video showed residents throwing stones at the fire truck, sparking heated reactions from the public on social media

Residents of Sunyani Odumasi were furious at Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) officers for allegedly arriving too late to extinguish the raging fire that destroyed several shops in the area.

Residents of Sunyani Odumasi confront fire service officers for allegedly arriving late to a fire outbreak incident.

In a disturbing video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Sunyani Odumasi residents hurled stones and other objects at the officers' fire truck.

According to a recent report, the GHFS officers arrived far too late to the outbreak that had already been contained and extinguished by the residents instead.

The fire outbreak happened on Wednesday, November 25, 2025, at Odomase MTN Polease in the Sunyani West Municipal capital.

The fire destroyed four commercial structures, including a clothing shop, electrical appliances shop, a container shop, and nearby stalls.

Traders were left in heavy losses and debt as the flames engulfed their goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The fire service was said to have responded quickly to the emergency and contained the spread of the flame to adjacent buildings.

However, a video shared online told a different story. The short clip showed the angry residents with sticks and stones swarming the red-and-white fire truck on the busy road.

The truck tried to move away from the scene in reverse. Watch the video of the residents protesting in the video below:

Ghanaian teacher dies in fire outbreak

In a sad report, a 35-year-old Ghanaian teacher at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region reportedly lost his life in a fire that broke out at his home.

The teacher, identified as Theophilus Ofori, who teaches at the New Edubiase JHS 'B', was trapped in his room by a fire that gutted a three-bedroom house on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

A Ghanaian teacher reportedly dies in a fire that broke out at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report, the late Theophilus Ofori was burnt beyond recognition before help could arrive.

His charred remains were conveyed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

Ghana National Fire Service officials in the Adansi South District, according to the reports, are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Reactions to Sunyani residents—fire service confrontation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the disturbing GNFS video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@amohgyebi commented:

"Fire service is a problem in this country. We should find an alternative fast."

@_iamAdemola_D wrote:

"If care is not taken, this set of youths will one day rise against the nation. This is a condemnable act that deserves some punishment."

@noye__ said:

"I nearly slapped someone for this same behaviour. Do you think it’s their wish to arrive late? fools."

@kwaku_Nero stated:

"How can citizens behave like that towards the GNFS? It’s sad how citizens attack their own."

Fire outbreak at Pure FM Kumasi Studios

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Pure FM, one of Kumasi’s renowned radio stations, was on July 2025, completely ravaged by a fire that broke out in its studio late Wednesday night.

The entire building was engulfed in flames, leaving only the main structure standing, but all broadcast equipment had been destroyed.

Emergency services, including firefighters, responded quickly, but the fire had already caused significant damage before they could contain it.

