Akua Donkor’s daughter wept bitterly at her mother's grave as her family visited her final resting place to mark the first anniversary of her death

The family unveiled a newly constructed tomb in honour of the late Ghana Freedom Party founder, with Roman Fada also present to pay his respects

The video of Mary weeping at her mother's grave evoked sorrow online, with many Ghanaians expressing support for her

Akua Donkor’s daughter, Mary, stirred sadness on social media as she wept bitterly at the grave of her late mother.

Akua Donkor's daughter weeps at her mother's grave on the first anniversary of her death. Image credit: @iamkofipoku

The family of the late founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) visited her grave to mark the first anniversary of her passing.

Akua Donkor died at the age of 83 on October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

A family source first confirmed the passing of the GFP leader to the media on Tuesday, October 29.

Her vice presidential candidate, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, said she fell ill and was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

“She has not been well for the past few days, so we sent her to the Nsawam Government Hospital on Saturday," Kubi told 3 News after her passing.

She was later transferred to the Ridge Hospital, but sadly succumbed to her illness.

Akua Donkor’s family marks death anniversary

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Akua Donkor’s family visited her grave to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her death.

The family unveiled a new tomb constructed for the late politician and businesswoman, which featured her likeness and the inscription:

"In loving memory of Madam Akua Donkor, founder of Ghana Freedom Party. Rest in peace,”

Members of her family, including her daughter and husband, were present, as was her loyal deputy, Roman Fada.

Below is the TikTok video showing the new tomb at Akua Donkor’s final resting place.

In another TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Akua Donkor’s daughter wept bitterly over her mother’s passing.

Wearing a t-shirt with her mother’s image, she appeared overwhelmed with emotions.

She also joined other family members to lay a wreath in her mother’s honour.

The emotional moment has stirred sad reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing messages of support for Mary Asante.

The TikTok video is below.

