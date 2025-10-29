A popular Ghanaian TikToker expressed deep disappointment in Ghana’s education system compared to Italy's

Carlus, in a video, argued that his schooling journey in the European nation opened his eyes to how far behind Ghana’s education system is

Recounting some incidents, his remarks sparked heated debates online, as many shared similar observations, while others disagreed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A popular Ghanaian TikToker has condemned the state of Ghana’s educational system, describing it as discouraging and outdated.

Trouble Carlus blasts the Ghanaian education system, describing it as 'bomb'. Image credit: Trouble Carlus, Getty Images. Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video shared by the most-followed Ghanaian blogger on TikTok, Sarpcessghdotcom, Carlus passionately compared his experiences studying in Ghana to those in Italy, where he has lived most of his life.

According to him, his parents only brought him to Ghana at the age of eight to learn English.

During that time, he witnessed what he described as the harsh realities of the Ghanaian education system, one that leaves many students struggling with outdated teaching methods and unnecessary intimidation.

TikTok star Trouble Carlus expresses dissatisfaction with how Ghana’s educational system is lagging. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trouble Carlus referenced a video not seen by YEN.com.gh, alleging that military officers had been deployed to invigilate students during an exam.

“You will never see this in Italy,” he said.

"Just the sight of a soldier in uniform can make a child forget everything they’ve studied.”

He suggested that if such security personnel were necessary, they should at least be stationed outside the exam hall to avoid intimidating students.

“In Italy, teachers sit quietly while we write exams. Yet most of my classmates there have become engineers and innovators building car parts, aeroplane tyres, and engines. Sadly, none of my Ghanaian classmates have achieved such success; one even washes cars for a living,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Carlus comparing Ghana & Italy education

Trouble Carlus’s remarks have stirred massive debate online, with Ghanaians expressing mixed emotions under the viral post.

TIMTOONI 🟥⬛🟩 Dagbon Kingdom wrote:

“Only one region of Italy is far better than Ghana’s entire economy.”

Another user, francodigenius, added:

“You’re right, bro. Even Palermo is more developed than our capital, Accra 😂😂😂.”

Education Minister defends SHS hair policy

Meanwhile, Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has maintained that the government will uphold the long-standing rule against students wearing braids in Senior High Schools.

Speaking during the 75th-anniversary celebration of Mawuli School in Ho, the Minister stated that maintaining neat, short hair forms part of character training.

However, several Ghanaians disagreed, describing the rule as outdated and unnecessary in modern times.

Some argue that students should be allowed to keep well-braided hair, emphasising that Ghana’s culture and education should evolve together.

Nakeeyat trims her hair for SHS admission

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a video showing 2019 Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat trimming her hair for SHS admission.

The video, which went viral, captured her anxious moments. Nakeeyat sat in the barber's chair when she was told to cut a small portion of her hair, an act signalling her consent to a low haircut.

The young poet, reluctantly, then allowed the barber to cut her hair after being gently persuaded.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh