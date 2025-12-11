A Ghanaian businesswoman has shared her journey from failing WASSCE to graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Faridatu explained that after failing her first WASSCE, she retook the exam and earned a pass, finally securing entry into her dream school

Her perseverance, which even led her back to SHS, where she scored impressive grades in subjects that were new to her, has inspired many young people

A Ghanaian businesswoman and proud graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shared how she turned a difficult WASSCE experience into a story of triumph.

Faridatu Iddrisu, who performed fairly well in secondary school, unfortunately failed her Core Mathematics paper in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This setback prevented her from gaining admission into the university she had hoped for

Farida’s educational journey

She narrated that because her grades did not qualify her for her preferred institution, she had to enrol in a private senior high school to rewrite the subjects she struggled with.

During this period, Farida took on a new challenge, studying Government, a course she had never attempted before.

Through determination, discipline, and perseverance, she managed not only to pass her papers but also to score an A in the new subject she once feared.

Farida admitted that the journey was emotionally draining.

She recalled moments when she felt discouraged as she watched her colleagues move on to tertiary institutions while she had to return to the classroom. Even so, she kept going.

Today, she expresses deep gratitude to Allah for giving her the strength to continue.

Her effort has resulted in her graduating with a BSc. in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from KNUST, one of Ghana’s leading universities.

Beyond her academic success, Farida is now a thriving entrepreneur and the CEO of an online jewellery business.

Reactions to KNUST graduates' success story

✨🫧W~I~K~K~Y🫧✨ wrote:

"Seems u are talking directly to me, sister🥹buh anything to get the desired grades this maths is tempting hmmmm."

Nhyira Carle shared:

"I have the same story as yours. , repeated writing until the 4th time just for a better grade in maths. Today I’m a Physician Assistant…we keep pushing no matter tough the battle is."

⛲ мＺ__ʲ𝔢Ƴｎᵉ 💙 added:

"Or better still, enrol in Diploma Program (2years), then you do a Degree top-up Program (3years) in all 5years 👆👆👆👆This is for individuals who think they will still fail after re-writing. It is the same as re-registering to write(1year) before starting a four-year degree."

Sung Emporium 🛍️ wrote:

"Will write similar caption in 2027, Insha Allah 🤭."

3 ways to study abroad with poor grades

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian man in America who shared three possible ways to study abroad with poor West African (WASSCE) grades.

This follows his TikTok video, where he used his own experiences to enlighten fresh SHS graduates on how to apply to universities in the US despite low WASSCE grades.

According to Charles, the opportunity for SHS graduates to study in the US is not reserved only for those with good grades.

