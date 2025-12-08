A video of the current situation at the WAEC office has generated huge reactions on social media

This comes after the students were invited by WAEC to assist the Council with investigations into alleged exam malpractice

Over 300 students from a popular school in Takoradi were invited to assist with the investigations

Disgruntled Senior High School teachers, students, and headmasters on Monday, December 8, thronged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) office in Sekondi.

This follows a message from the Council asking them to report to the premises for investigations into alleged examination malpractices during the 2025 WASSCE.

WAEC commences investigations into examination malpractice. Photo credit: Beach FM/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Beachfm1055, SHS graduates were seen standing at the premises of WAEC looking anxious.

Shedding more light on the situation, a reporter for Beach FM who was at the venue gave more details on the situation.

According to her, one school in Takoradi, known as Obiri Senior High School, had the results of over 300 students flagged for suspected examination malpractice, adding that attempts to speak to the headteacher of the school proved futile.

She explained that students of such schools were being made to give individual reports on what may have transpired during the WASSCE.

At the time of writing the report, the post, which had raked in over 2,000 likes, was captioned:

“The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has initiated investigations into alleged examination malpractices during the 2025 WASSCE. In Sekondi, over 300 students from Obiri Senior High School in Takoradi have been invited by the Council for their alleged involvement in the malpractice.”

Over 50 per cent fail Mathematics in the 2025 WASSCE Photo credit: @Ministry of Education/Facebook

2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics per cent

WAEC, meanwhile, released the provisional results to mixed reactions after 161,606 students (39.87%) failed Integrated Science, while 220,806 students (57.74%) obtained grades ranging from A1 to C6.

Forty-four per cent, representing 196,727 students, also failed Social Studies, with 248,538 students (55.82%) passing the subject.

WAEC also disclosed that a total of 220,008 students (50.54%) failed Core Mathematics, while 209,068 students (48.73%) passed the subject.

Mahama calls for probe into WASSCE

President John Mahama has instructed a review of the WASSCE results and ordered the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to conduct a review of the examiner’s report of the 2025 WASSCE.

The decision was premised on the need to determine the cause of the poor performance in this year’s WASSCE by Ghanaian senior high school students.

Addressing attendees during the launch of the STEMBox initiative on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Mahama expressed dissatisfaction with the results.

