Trotro Crashes Into Tafo Zongo Mosque in Kumasi, Children Believed to Have Escaped Tragedy
- A trotro crashed into a mosque at Tafo Zongo in Kumasi, reportedly because of a mechanical fault
- Eyewitnesses recounted the close escape of a man resting where the vehicle crashed during the December 11 incident
- The area of the crash is normally populated with children taking an evening Islamic studies class at the mosque
A trotro crashed into a mosque at Tafo Zongo in Kumasi on the evening of December 11.
The trotro’s brakes failed, causing it to speed uncontrollably down a steep road from Tafo Methodist Church towards Zamfara.
Adom News reported that a trotro crashed into the section where worshippers perform ablution.
While part of the mosque was damaged, no injuries were recorded.
Eyewitnesses said a man who had been lying down exactly where the vehicle landed escaped only because people screamed for him to run.
The driver, 25-year-old Amampanah Ayimini, said he had closed for the day and was just driving down to use the washroom when his brakes suddenly failed.
“There is nothing wrong with the car. When it happened, even the gear wasn’t working,” he said.
The old trotro, which is a commercial minibus, was left badly damaged, with its interior showing signs of wear before the crash.
Some residents said the incident could have resulted in fatalities if children in the Mosque had been outside around the accident path, as normally happens when they finish activities at the mosque.
“We never knew a car could crash into this place. Luckily, the children had not been dismissed from their evening Islamic studies. It would not have been good news.”
