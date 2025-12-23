A tense confrontation occurred between an MTTD officer and a commercial driver whose keys were seized

A passenger, identifying as a journalist, filmed the altercation and challenged the officer’s actions online

The incident sparked criticism of the officer's conduct, drawing reactions from many Ghanaian viewers

A supposed journalist recorded a tense moment between a police officer from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and a commercial driver.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a police officer from the MTTD clashed with the passengers of a trotro bus after reportedly trying to seize the driver's ignition keys.

The driver was seen physically struggling with the MTTD officer, demanding the return of his vehicle keys, while a passenger claiming to be a journalist filmed their encounter.

MTTD officer confronted by alleged journalist

Not disclosing the location of the rumble, the passenger, who identified himself as a journalist, repeatedly challenged the officer's actions, saying:

"You have no right to do what you are doing."

The supposed journalist made sure to clearly indicate his intent to use social media to hold the officer accountable.

He yelled:

"I will [record] you. I will post you [online]."

The officer initially appeared strong-headed, but the persistent recording and the driver's refusal to back down seem to contribute to a tense de-escalation.

The incident highlighted a common point of altercation between commercial drivers and traffic police in Ghana, where the public often criticises the practice of seizing a vehicle's keys as an overreach of authority.

The video has been widely shared, with over 30,000 views on X.

The X post is below:

Reactions to officer in trotro altercation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians. Many commentators praised the passenger for his courage in documenting the event and standing up for the driver.

Some of the comments are below.

@XActivistJerry said:

"Have you seen what some police officers are doing on the roads? If a driver makes a mistake or breaks the law, handle it according to the law, not with threats, intimidation, and then collecting money."

@EricFordjour17 wrote:

"By this time, the IGP is taking notes on what next to do with this sergeant. A similar thing happened at Abeka Lapaz, where the police officer was apprehended."

@doctorasante1 commented:

"@GhPoliceService, please, most of your men are misbehaving too much. Call them to order before we disrespect the uniform."

@ft_analytics91 stated:

"😂😂😂😂 Frustration and anger o! 'I will camera' you s3n."

@Marvinanashatta commented:

"My Ga brother be that. Haha ha, 'I will camera you.' 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@StitchesTapes said:

"Unprofessional from the Ghana police."

Man records MTTD officer allegedly collecting bribe

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a female MTTD officer was allegedly accepting bribes from drivers at the Bekwai Roundabout in Kumasi.

The officer's alleged actions in a viral video suggested this may be a routine occurrence, as daily commuters seemed familiar with her conduct.

According to the Anti-Corruption Act, MTTD officers found guilty of bribery can be fired from their positions or face up to 25 years behind bars.

